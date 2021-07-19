The City of Sun Prairie on Monday, July 19 issued updates for the Miller-Trapp, North Bird and Wyoming Avenue construction projects.
City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson sent these reminders to area residents:
Miller-Trapp
Individuals whose home refuse and recycling bins were not emptied Friday, July 16 should put them out Tuesday, July 20th. Pellitteri will swing through the neighborhood to empty the bins they missed.
This week the contractor will begin stringing for sidewalk on Wednesday, trim on Thursday and place concrete sidewalk on Friday. Next week they will begin pouring driveways and aprons. Please have your bins out on Friday as close to the curb as possible.
If the string line is up, the contractor will get the bins to the curb for pick up.
Wyoming Avenue
The contractor will be working on removals of curb & gutter, driveway aprons, asphalt and base removal and installing new crushed aggregate base course this week. Driveways should remain open except when removals are taking place at the residence, the contractor will ramp the driveways with either asphalt millings or base course to make them accessible.
North Bird Street
A reminder North Bird Street will be closed between Main and Windsor streets beginning July 22. This will be a hard closure; no access will be allowed through the construction zone for the duration of the project, which is expected to last 40 days.
Contractors also placed safety fence around the McGovern's Club property at 818 W. Main St. on Monday, July 19, but tourist cabin residents and construction personnel may still access the site from North Bird.
Individuals with questions may email Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com .