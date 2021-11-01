The City of Sun Prairie announced Michael Beale has joined the Community Development Department as the new Economic Development Specialist.
Beale will be responsible for providing administrative, technical and research support for specific economic development initiatives, assisting in executing the city’s business attraction efforts, and developing relationships with key partners. He replaces Taylor Brown, who was promoted to City Economic Development Director on July 22 to replace Neil Stechschulte, who departed for a similar position with the City of Green Bay.
Beale's experience includes serving in 2014 as the Community Planning and Development Representative for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In this position, he carried the responsibility of administering economic development and housing grants throughout Wisconsin.
After that role, Beale became the Real Estate Development Coordinator for Gorman & Company and oversaw development projects in Colorado and Florida. His most recent experience includes overseeing the implementation of telecommunications solutions in hospitals across the U.S. as Project Management Team Lead for Amtelco.
A UW–Milwaukee graduate, Beale has a bachelor's degree in geography and history. After completing his bachelor’s degree, he earned his Masters of Science in Urban and Regional Planning.
He is looking forward to helping Sun Prairie expand its economy and creating opportunity for its citizens.
“Sun Prairie has been an economic success story for more than a decade now, and I think we can continue to foster a lively business friendly city with a strong sense of community,” Beale said.
During his free time, Beale enjoys being around family and friends, especially his two newborn twin sons, Isaac and Grant. Along with raising children, he and his wife Brittany are parents to their dog, Griffin.
Beale also makes it a priority to explore outside of Wisconsin. Some of his favorite travel spots include Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Austria, and Latvia.
In the upcoming months, he will be directing his focus on economic development projects such as Sun Prairie Business Park infrastructure development, applying for Economic Development Administration grants, and assisting with the city’s branding initiative.
For more information regarding economic development in Sun Prairie, visit https://cityofsunprairie.com/266/Economic-Development.