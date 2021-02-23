Gov. Tony Evers has extended the deadline to apply for the soon-to-be-vacant office of Dane County Sheriff.
Evers announced on January 28, 2021, that he is seeking applicants for Dane County Sheriff. Application materials must now be received no later than 5 p.m. on March 12, 2021. Initially, the governor has asked for application materials to be submitted no later than Feb. 18.
The appointment will fill a vacancy created by Sheriff David J. Mahoney’s resignation, effective May 8, 2021. The new sheriff will complete a term ending Jan. 2, 2023.
To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVSheriffAppointments@wisconsin.gov. The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.
Applicants with questions about the selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at GOVSheriffAppointments@wisconsin.gov.
