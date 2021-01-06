MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who helped lead the challenge to Joe Biden's election victory, joined with other members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation in urging supporters of President Donald Trump to stand down after they stormed the halls of the U.S. Capitol during the Wednesday hearing certifying the Electoral College results.
"Please, if you are in or around the Capitol, respect law enforcement and peacefully disperse," Johnson tweeted after he and other lawmakers were rushed from the building, interrupting the hearing in which likeminded Republicans challenged Biden's win.
Hours after protesters forced their way into the Capitol building, Trump also released a video in which he asked them to leave peacefully.
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, the only Republican in Wisconsin's delegation to oppose the challenges to Biden's win, was more forceful in denouncing the chaos in Washington.
"This is Banana Republic crap that we're watching right now," Gallagher said in a video message he posted from his Capitol office while under lockdown. He said the effort to overturn the election result spurred the storming of the Capitol.
"This is the cost of this effort," Gallagher said. "This is the cost of countenancing an effort, by Congress, to overturn the election and telling thousands of people there is a legitimate shot of overturning the election today even though you know it is not true."
Gallagher called on Trump to stop the protests.
"Mr. President, you have got to stop this," Gallagher said. "You are the only person who can call this off. Call it off. The election is over. Call it off. This is bigger than you, it's bigger than any member of Congress. It's about the United States of America, which is more important than any politician. Call it off, it's over."
U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who was joining with Johnson in objecting to the results, said during a phone interview that he was in the House chamber as debate was ongoing.
"And then all hell broke loose," Tiffany said. He was escorted to a safe location.
Although those who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday were Trump supporters, Tiffany, one of Trump's staunchest supporters, said both Democrats and Republicans need to urge calm among their supporters. He pointed to the sometimes violent protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last May and the shooting of another Black man, Jacob Blake, in August by police in Kenosha.
"What needs to happen is people on both sides of the aisle, they need to start calling this out and make people stop it," Tiffany said.
Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he heard protesters entering the Capitol and he was escorted out with Vice President Mike Pence and other senators. He also said he thought the breach was "disgusting."
Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, who was in his Capitol office, blamed Trump.
"Donald Trump needs to be presidential for once in his presidency," Pocan tweeted. "Admit you lost, and call off the domestic terrorism you've incited."
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, also tweeted that she was safe.
"It's disgraceful that our country has to experience this violence because of Trump's lies, conspiracies and un-American attacks on our Democracy," she tweeted.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, a Republican, told the Journal Sentinel shortly after the Capitol was stormed that he was not worried about it.
"I'm in my office and it looks pretty serene outside my office. So maybe it's bad but I always think they exaggerate these things, you know," he said. "I'm not concerned at all."
At least one person was shot during the violence, and photos circulated of protesters inside the purportedly vacated Capitol offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Grothman was one of three Wisconsin Republicans who were undecided about whether to object to certifying the Electoral College totals. The others who did not say what they would do were Reps. Bryan Steil and Scott Fitzgerald. Neither of them replied to messages seeking comment.
Biden won Wisconsin by 20,695 votes, an outcome that was confirmed after Trump sought a recount in the two most populated counties. Since the Nov. 3 election, Trump and his allies filed eight lawsuits challenging Biden's win on a variety of fronts. Trump's campaign argued that nearly 221,000 absentee ballots were not cast in accordance with state law and policies in place increased the chances of widespread fraud. The lawsuits failed in state and federal courts.
The longshot objection effort to overturn the election is all but certain to fail, defeated by bipartisan majorities in Congress prepared to accept the results. Biden, who won the Electoral College 306-232, is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.