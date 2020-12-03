The Sun Prairie Police Department is reminding people to be prepared for winter conditions which could threaten their safety.
During the winter months of Nov. 2019 – March 2020 the Sun Prairie Police Dept. responded to 218 reports of traffic crashes.
“We urge everyone to plan your travels, prepare your vehicle, and be aware of conditions,” remarked Sgt. Jason Lefeber of the SPPD, referring to winter road and travel conditions.
Ready Wisconsin, part of the Wisconsin Emergency Management Team, provides a great deal of information on winter weather safety. A list of items for an emergency winter kit is available on the ReadyWisconsin website at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/make-a-kit/.
Remember to check for road closings prior to travelling. You can also sign up for our Nixel alerts to stay up to date on emergencies in our area by going to our department website at www.cityofsunprairie.com/204/Police-Department, as well as follow us on Twitter @sunprairiepd and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepd/.
Important tips:
• Plan your travels and check weather reports. Tell people where you are travelling.
• Be gentle with both the accelerator and brake. Don’t use cruise control. Don’t be overconfident in four-wheel drive vehicles.
• Carry your emergency kit in the back seat of the vehicle (in case the trunk freezes)
• Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.
• Put together a home winter emergency kit including first-aid supplies, water, etc.
• Check your carbon monoxide detector.
• Make sure your pets have shelter and plenty of food and water. They should be brought inside when the temperatures reach 30°F or colder with windchill.
• Now is the time to winterize your car and home, gather items for an emergency kit in your car, and make sure you have a weather radio with fresh batteries.
