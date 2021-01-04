Town of Sun Prairie home
Yellow tape surrounds a home in the town of Sun Prairie on Dec. 29, where the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported two deaths on Dec. 28.

 Chris Mertes/File

A 44-year-old Sun Prairie woman, Jessica L. Ewers, was reportedly shot and killed by 45-year-old James T. Budworth on Dec. 28 in the Town of Sun Prairie, the Dane County Medical Examiners Office reported Monday.

Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies and police found the bodies of Ewers and Budworth around 3:22 p.m. on Dec. 28 in a home on the 4600 block of Pierceville Road.

Ewers was reportedly killed by a firearm and Budworth died of a self-inflicted firearm injury, according to a forensic examination results of the Dane County Medical Examiner office.  

Both deaths continue to be investigated by the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

