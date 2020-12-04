A Town of Sun Prairie fire on Dec. 4 resulted in $80,000 in damage and displaced 18 residents.
Lt. Ira Simpson from the Dane County Sheriff's Department said at approximately 2:15 p.m., Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Sun Prairie Police, Fire and EMS responded to a house fire in the 6000 block of Keller Drive. Upon arrival, half of the structure was involved in the fire.
Simpson said the fire does not appear suspicious, but the cause is still under investigation.
All occupants of both sides of the duplex have been safely accounted for.
Preliminary damage estimates are hovering around $80,000.
Simpson said a total of 18 people have been temporarily displaced as a result of the fire and subsequent smoke damage.
The Sheriff's Department is working with the Red Cross to coordinate emergency housing for those directly affected.
