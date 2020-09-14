The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin (WDBSCW) will host a second round of the Drive Thru Job Fair to connect workers affected by closures and furloughs due to COVID-19 to businesses that are hiring.
WDBSCW’s first Drive Thru Job Fair on July 15 drew 334 job seekers and interest from 44 employers.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 from 12-4 p.m., job seekers can pick up job postings and employer information without leaving their car. Locations include:
• Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison;
• Columbia County Fair Grounds, 1 Fairgrounds Road, Portage; and
• Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson.
“There are great career opportunities available with excellent companies in our regions,” said Seth Lentz, WDBSCW CEO. “We want to support workers looking to make a transition and put their talent and experience to work. Our traditional job fair format isn’t conducive in the current environment and we, like many others, are finding new ways to play our part in serving and supporting workers, businesses and our communities.”
Volunteers wearing the appropriate PPE will provide attendees with a bag containing information from participating employers, while remaining socially distant. A station will also be set up at each location for bicyclists and walkers to receive a bag while remaining safe.
“The WDBSCW is an asset to our region,” said Mary Jo Allen, Human Resources Manager at Bell Laboratories, Inc.
“They are able to assist job seekers with career counseling, training and education, which ultimately leads to career placement," Allen said.
"The search for a new position can be daunting and they have the resources in place to bridge that gap between job applicant and employer, making the process more successful for everyone involved," Allen added. "Please join us at the Drive Thru Job Fair on September 17 to learn more about the career opportunities, plus incentives, that are available at Bell Labs.”
This job fair is part of a statewide effort by the Wisconsin Workforce Development Association (wwda.org) to help job seekers identify employment opportunities throughout the state during the pandemic.
Job seekers interested in more information about the job fair, including safety precautions and participating businesses can visit www.wdbscw.org/drivethrujobfair.
The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin (WDBSCW) is a private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that collaborates with business and workforce in the Wisconsin counties of Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette and Sauk with a mission to build public and private partnerships that support innovation and excellence in workforce development.
