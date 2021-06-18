Alders did not find much peace with Token Creek Serenity Estates on June 15, voting to postpone final consideration of the preliminary plat until July 20th after concerns were raised about storm water and other natural impacts on the Token Creek Watershed.
Token Creek Serenity Estates contains 39 residential lots and 3 outlots on approximately 35.22 acres of land located south of the Token Creek and north of Stonehaven Drive.
John Davies, whose Stonehaven Drive home abuts the proposed development, said he did not think the development as currently proposed will benefit the Yahara chain of lakes. He also said he believed the plan flies in the face of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources efforts to improve water quality in the Token Creek Watershed.
“I believe that we can do better,” Davies told the council, adding that there is a balance to be struck between development and nature.
District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie pointed out the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC) recently held a public hearing on the proposal and the DNR will also be reviewing the request to expand the city’s urban service area to serve the proposed development.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler said including Lonnie Lane in the development is important because it keeps traffic off nearby collector streets such as Stonehaven Drive. Kugler said he believed when Stonehaven is completely connected between Bird and Grand Avenue/Highway C, that traffic volume will exceed the number of vehicles using St. Albert the Great Drive.
But alders seemed hesitant to approve the development.
“I’m not real excited to do this one,” remarked District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens, who expressed concern about the use of pesticides and fertilizers near the watershed as well. She told alders she didn’t feel comfortable voting on the proposal without hearing from the DNR and CARPC.
“I just really want to echo how fragile these ecosystems are,” remarked District 4 Alder Tina Bohling. “This would be a hard no for me at this point.”
Council President and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker agreed with Stevens and Bohling, saying it was too early to vote. He suggested tabling the item until after July 8 when CARPC is scheduled to take final action on the urban service area proposal.
Kugler also suggested delaying the item until later because the development team from Token Creek Serenity Estates has been actively involved with most aspects of governmental review, and was surprised no representatives were participating on Tuesday’s Zoom meeting.
Alders agreed, voting to delay final consideration of the preliminary plat until July 20th. Kugler pointed out the council needs to act before July 30th or the plat will be enacted as part of state law.
Elder abuse proclamation
Mayor Paul Esser proclaimed June 15 as World Elder Abuse Day. The proclamation states the National Center on Elder Abuse (NCEA) and the City of Sun Prairie “recognize the importance of taking action to raise awareness, prevent and address elder abuse and as our population lives longer, we are presented with an opportunity to think about our collective needs and future as a nation.”
The proclamation also indicates that ageism and social isolation are major causes of elder abuse in the United States and “recognizing that it is up to all of us to ensure that proper social structures exist so people can retain community and societal connections, which reduces the likelihood of abuse.”
Esser presented the proclamation to Colonial Club Executive Director Bob Power, who said he is very familiar with elder abuse issues in dealing with seniors each day.
“I zeroed in on the word isolation, and if anything we learned in the last 14-16 months since the [COVID-19] pandemic began, I think Maureen in her regular daytime job can join me in this — the isolation is just ripe for all sorts of abuse,” Power said.
Crombie, who works as director of Colonial View Apartments, said the current senior population of 52 million over age 65 will double by 2040. She said there is a need to increase the reporting of elder abuse and neglect, adding that from 2001 to 2021, the number of elder abuse cases has tripled.
Crombie said an Elder Abuse Hotline has been established and urged KSUN viewers to call 833-586-0107 to report suspected elder abuse.
At one point during the conversation, Power promoted the Colonial Club’s StrawberryFest, scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 19 at the Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane. Strawberries from a Poynette strawberry farm will be available for purchase from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
“It’s been a dang good strawberry season,” Power said.
Learn more about the Colonial Club and StrawberryFest online at www.colonial club.org.
Bond issues OK’d
Acting on recommendations from city staff, alders approved resolutions for the following bond issues:
• An initial resolution authorizing General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,910,000 for Sanitary Sewer Projects;
• An initial resolution authorizing General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,010,000 for Storm Water Projects;
• A resolution directing publication of a Notice to Electors relating to bond issues;
• A resolution providing for the sale of not to exceed $4,920,000 General Obligation Corporate Purpose Bonds, Series 2021B for sanitary and storm sewer projects; and
• A resolution providing for the sale of approximately $8,745,000 General Obligation Promissory Notes, Series 2021C for paying the cost of street reconstruction, city facility projects and improvements, park improvements, the acquisition of vehicles and equipment, and refunding obligations of the city, including interest.