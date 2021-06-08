Musician Luke Bryan will be coming back to the Town of Sun Prairie this year.
As part of the 2021 Farm Tour, he will kick-off the six show run at the Statz Bros. Farm on Sept. 9. The announcement of the tour was posted online Monday.
After a forced hiatus in 2020, the 2021 ACM Entertainer of the Year will detour from his headlining tour to hit the harvest fields.
“I think I am more excited about this year’s Farm Tour than any other year,” said Bryan. “Growing up in a farming family in rural Georgia I know how hard farming can be even on a good year, and how hard those families work- from sun-up to sundown. After the challenges we have all faced in the last year with so many people losing their jobs, struggling to put food on their tables, food supply chains jeopardized, grocery stores struggling to keep food on the shelves in some areas, it is so apparent to me, and I hope everyone, why our farmers are truly the backbone of our country. They never stopped providing for all of us. Ever. It’s time to thank our farmers, once again. It’s going to mean even more to me this year.”
This will be the country musician’s second time performing at the Statz Bros. Farm, located between Marshall and Sun Prairie. He kicked off his 2019 Farm Tour at the area farm; the show sold out within 36 hours of the start of ticket sales.
Bryan started his Farm Tour in 2009 as a way to raise money and awareness for farmers and farm towns.
A portion of his proceeds go toward a college scholarship awarded to students from agricultural families or those who are studying agriculture in school.
Tickets for the 2021 Farm Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased at https://www.lukebryan.com/farm-tour.