Open, closed, open. Closed again.
Because of the spike in COVID-19 cases throughout southern Wisconsin — including an increase in Dane County — the Sun Prairie Star office at 804 Liberty Blvd. Suite 201will be closed again to the public effective Jan. 6, 2022 until case counts significantly subside.
“Given the surge in COVID-related infections in Wisconsin over the past 48 hours and with an abundance of caution for our employee safety, we will once again close all our SOWI facilities to the public effective today,” remarked Orestes Baez, APG Southern Wisconsin Regional President and Publisher.
During the past 48 hours, Wisconsin has set back-to-back record days for the number of COVID-positive infections.
“This is likely understated as we have to assume some additional people would have tested positive with an at-home test and possibly not report it to doctors or authorities,” Baez added.
All APG Southern Wisconsin Group offices (SOWI) in Antigo, Marinette, Waunakee, Sun Prairie, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills, Janesville, Beloit, and the Janesville Printing and Delivery facility and any related facilities within the Southern Wisconsin group are closed to the public until further notice. A notice will be posted on doors and published in all APG Southern Wisconsin products.
Dane County is currently seeing unprecedented rates of infection, according to Public Health Madison Dane County.
During the entire pandemic, nearly 80,000 people, 14% of the entire population of Dane County, tested positive. Within the past two weeks, 2% of the entire county population has tested positive. The increase, likely in part due to the highly transmissible nature of Omicron, according to PHMDC.
PHMDC is supporting Department of Health Services-contracted private testing provider, Accelerated Labs, to open an additional mass testing clinic at the Alliant Energy Center in Dane County to help meet the demand for testing with a sustainable solution amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The walk-up clinic will open in three phases, beginning on Monday, Jan. 10, with a testing capacity of about 500-750 tests per day, five days a week.
On Monday, Jan. 17, capacity will increase to 1,000 tests per day and will expand to weekends as soon as possible. This clinic will be by appointment-only to allow testing staff to be as efficient as possible and to help people avoid long lines and excessive wait times. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Dane County’s indoor mask mandate is in effect until Feb. 1, 2022.
Items for publication may be submitted to the Sun Prairie Star through the website sunprairiestar.com. Billing questions regarding subscriptions or advertising may be handled by calling the Sun Prairie Star office at 608-837-2521 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.