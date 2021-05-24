Friends, elected officials and county supervisors last week kindly recalled Julie Schwellenbach, the District 20 Dane County Board Supervisor and teacher who died Wednesday, May 19 at her rural Sun Prairie home at age 62.
Schwellenbach has been on the Dane County Board of Supervisors since 2018 representing District 20 encompassing the Towns of Bristol, Medina, Sun Prairie, and York; the Village of Cottage Grove Ward 13, the Village of Marshall, the Village of Windsor Wards 2-4, and City of Sun Prairie, Wards 23, 26, 27.
“I am so grateful to have had Julie as a friend and colleague on the Dane County Board,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher. District 3 Supervisor representing a portion of Sun Prairie. “The district Julie served has unique challenges and she rose to meet them every step of the way. Her measured and thoughtful approach to the issues that have faced our county in the past three years has been so appreciated. She enjoyed her work on the board so much and loved serving our shared community.”
Schwellenbach served on the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee her entire service on the county board. She also served on the Food Council, Environmental Council, and the Office for Equity and Inclusion – PIE Food Grant Subcommittee.
Schwellenbach was a lifelong educator who enjoyed her work with kids, a gardener, a founding member of the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) and was proud of her two children, Matt and Katie, and was a loving spouse and partner to Mike for more than 30 years.
“Sitting next to Julie has been a pleasure and an honor. Always happy and fun to work with, I will truly miss her insight and boundless energy,” said County Board Supervisor Dave Ripp (District 29). “She represented her constituents with passion and dedication.”
County Board Supervisor Maureen McCarville, who is Chair of the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee, and has served on the committee with Schwellenbach said, “Julie was a bright light in this world. We were blessed to have her insight and compassion to help here in Dane County.”
“Supervisor Schwellenbach will be missed for all the good she brought to our community,” remarked Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
“Her impact as an educator, parent, community activist and public official serve as an example to us all of how to make a meaningful and constructive difference in our world,” Parisi said. “Her strong, dignified and quiet leadership will be missed. Her passing is a tremendous loss on many levels but mostly for her loving family. My thoughts are with them, her friends and her constituents.”
Former District 4 Alder Al Guyant and long-time close friend of Julie Schwellenbach said, “Everybody who met Julie loved her. You couldn’t help it. Julie’s loving heart and sincerity just drew you in. And you felt good for that.”
“Julie always made you feel like you were her best friend,” Guyant added. “And you know what? She really did care about you that much, and everybody else.”
Guyant said Schwellenbach was a natural leader who didn’t realize at first that she was the key person forming a transformational network of local progressives in Sun Prairie.
“Julie often said other people like me had more experience and knew more,” Guyant added. “But no one came close to her natural strength, keen mind and charm that kept us Type A progressives from spinning apart.”
Guyant said Schwellenbach was the central key to the formation of SPARC.
“Julie made sure that the non-partisan SPARC was kept non-partisan even though most of the participants were activists at other times,” Guyant said. “She politely but firmly ensured that political discussions take place outside any SPARC meetings.”
Guyant said Schwellenbach could defuse strong debates by asking questions that led the discussion away from conflict and towards better understanding and compromise. “I have never seen anyone do that so well,” Guyant said. “Julie’s beautiful smile and her contagious laugh could diffuse even the most difficult discussions.”
Guyant said Schwellenbach was one of the first persons he would turn to when he had a difficult issue or question to resolve. “I would test my idea for sensibility,” Guyant said. “Julie always found the gaps or weaknesses and then helped me fix them with better ideas or proposals.”
Guyant said he’s seen progressives increase their influence in Sun Prairie primarily because of the leadership, grace and charm of Schwellenbach. “Julie started with a just a half dozen people 11 years ago and then drew in more people like me year after year. Julie made everyone feel their own value, and then us new folks would want to keep working with her in the network she was creating,” he said. “Yet she avoided any leadership title and did not want the limelight at all. She just wanted to get good things done by good people.”
Guyant met Schwellenbach in 2012 when she helped lead the local effort to recall Gov. Scott Walker.
“We worked countless hours on freezing winter nights and cold rainy spring days collecting signatures at Cannery Square and then going door-to-door on weekends in Sun Prairie and nearby villages,” Guyant said. “My heart just breaks for her husband Mike and her children Matt and Katie. They had the best wife and mom anyone could hope for.”
Heather DuBois Bourenane said SPARC was able to present Schwellenbach with the SPARC Legacy Award recently.
“All of us at SPARC, and all in the entire community of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie Schools, are heartbroken over the devastating loss of the founding member of SPARC, Julie Schwellenbach,” Bourenane wrote. “Our love and thoughts are with her husband Mike, who shared the news on her Caring Bridge page, and her children Matt and Katie — who were so kind to share Julie (and their lovely home!) over so many years of meetings over their dining room table.
“Julie was an inspiration to all of us — a beloved, beautiful person — both strong and gentle in her leadership; a favorite teacher and speech pathologist to so many; a thoughtful and gracious colleague as an educator, union leader, and as an elected member of the Dane County Board and active member of so many organizations; a passionate organizer, advocate and champion of democracy and progressive values; a devoted and wonderful wife and mom to Mike, Matt & Katie....and most of all — a dear, precious, generous, fun-loving, huge-hearted friend to so, so many,” Bourenane added. “Sun Prairie is truly a better place because of her hard, deliberate work and her easy, wonderful spirit. All who knew Julie felt the warmth of her bright light and are as heartbroken as we are.”
Bourenane said SPARC is grateful for the opportunity to have greeted her with “a parade of love on Tuesday evening after she returned home from the hospital for hospice care, and were able to share some love and laughter through the windows and see her smile and wave. Thanks to all who could join us on such short notice, and to all who shared their love and friendship with Julie. It is a comfort to know we were able to give her that small glimpse of how deeply loved she is by so many.”
“It is with heartfelt gratitude that we recognize your commitment to and support of the Sun Prairie Community,” wrote Gina Pagel from SPARC about the SPARC Legacy Award. “The impact you have had on each of us and on the greater Sun Prairie area is profound and will be long lasting. Thank you for being a true friend and advocate.”
Pagel said the first step in what SPARC has become is due to Schwellenbach. “She was not only a founding member, but she was the initial spark that ignited all action to come,” Pagel added. “Her legacy is a bright light that guides us all.”
A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive in Sun Prairie. A celebration of life will take place at the family home after the service.