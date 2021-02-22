America Saves Week 2021

As part of America Saves Week 2021, scheduled for February 22-26, the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) is spreading the word about the importance of saving and encouraging Wisconsinites to make saving a part of their daily lives.

 Contributed

“America Saves Week is a great opportunity to lay the groundwork for financial security by setting a savings goal, making a plan, and getting in the habit of saving,” said DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “Being a regular saver can help people achieve their goals whether it’s buying a car, paying for college, purchasing a home, or planning for retirement.”

Through the support of participating organizations, including these Wisconsin groups, millions of Americans will do a financial assessment of their personal finances and saving behaviors by taking the America Saves Pledge. Through this pledge, savers set a goal and create a simple savings plan that works.

After completing the pledge, America Saves will provide short email and text reminders as well as resources and tips to keep savers on track toward their saving goals.

In addition, America Saves will provide information on the following daily themes throughout America Saves Week:

• Monday, Feb. 22: Save automatically.

• Tuesday, Feb. 23: Save for the Unexpected.

• Wednesday, Feb. 24: Save to Retire.

• Thursday, Feb. 25: Save by Reducing Debt.

• Friday, Feb. 26: Save as a Family.

Launched in 2007, America Saves Week, coordinated by America Saves and its partners, is an annual opportunity for organizations to promote good saving behaviors and for individuals to evaluate their own saving habits and commit to saving successfully by making a plan to achieve better financial stability.

To learn more, visit www.AmericaSaves.org .

