As part of America Saves Week 2021, scheduled for February 22-26, the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) is spreading the word about the importance of saving and encouraging Wisconsinites to make saving a part of their daily lives.
“America Saves Week is a great opportunity to lay the groundwork for financial security by setting a savings goal, making a plan, and getting in the habit of saving,” said DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “Being a regular saver can help people achieve their goals whether it’s buying a car, paying for college, purchasing a home, or planning for retirement.”
Through the support of participating organizations, including these Wisconsin groups, millions of Americans will do a financial assessment of their personal finances and saving behaviors by taking the America Saves Pledge. Through this pledge, savers set a goal and create a simple savings plan that works.
After completing the pledge, America Saves will provide short email and text reminders as well as resources and tips to keep savers on track toward their saving goals.
In addition, America Saves will provide information on the following daily themes throughout America Saves Week:
• Monday, Feb. 22: Save automatically.
• Tuesday, Feb. 23: Save for the Unexpected.
• Wednesday, Feb. 24: Save to Retire.
• Thursday, Feb. 25: Save by Reducing Debt.
• Friday, Feb. 26: Save as a Family.
Launched in 2007, America Saves Week, coordinated by America Saves and its partners, is an annual opportunity for organizations to promote good saving behaviors and for individuals to evaluate their own saving habits and commit to saving successfully by making a plan to achieve better financial stability.
To learn more, visit www.AmericaSaves.org .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.