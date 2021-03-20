The Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center will re-open on Saturday, June 19 after last year’s season was nixed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it won’t be business as usual with the virus still spreading in Wisconsin, even as experts predict a full vaccine rollout by summer.
Swim lessons and swim team activities will be a go at the Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center but capacity will be capped at 50% and visitors will need to pre-register. Concessions will be closed and people will need to bring their own deck chairs to the facility, which is located across from Sheehan Park East at 920 Linnerud Drive.
Face masks will be required when patrons are not in the pool, and social distancing, along with other Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) and Centers for Disease Control guidelines, will be followed.
The plan is to have open swim hours from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 12-2 p.m., 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Pool visitors will be limited to two-hour time blocks with time in between for cleaning and disinfecting areas outside the pool.
Registration and other details will be firmed up closer to the June opening date.
CDC reports there is no evidence of COVID-19 spreading to humans through pools, and that along with the benefits of exercise to kids led to the opening decision, according to Kristin Grissom, Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director.
“With the benefits to kids of being active and outdoors, it was a natural choice to open the pool this year,” Grissom said. “And we believe we can do it safely with the plan we will have in place.”
The latest Dane County Emergency Order that went into effect on March 10 loosened pandemic restrictions to allow for larger outside gatherings and more customers in bars and restaurants.
PHMDC officials reported that positive COVID-19 cases have been stable or declining and that 1 in 5 Dane County residents have received the vaccine—enough for PHMDC to roll back some restrictions.
Public health officials are advising the city on how to safely re-open the pool.
The city expects to lose revenue with pool capacity restrictions and concession stand closures but swim lessons and swim team fees are expected to bring in money. The city will hire a professional cleaning company for the pool’s summer season.
Grissom said using the city’s COVID-19 relief funds to cover the aquatic center’s revenue loss and extra expenses is something that is “on the city’s radar.”
Alders voted to close the pool last May citing pandemic safety concerns, logistics of following safety recommendations and budget issues. A Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department survey last May showed 60 percent favored opening the aquatic center.
