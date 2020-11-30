The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America again has pledged $2,500 in matching funds to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation to help kickoff this year’s giving season on #GivingTuesday – Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The foundation invites friends and benefactors to help meet this match and overall one-day goal of $10,000 by making online gifts on #GivingTuesday.
For the third consecutive year, Compeer Financial has pledged a total $7,500 in matching gift support on #GivingTuesday to the FFA Foundations in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Each state will be eligible for up to $2,500 in funds, based on the amount raised on that day.
“We’re thrilled and grateful to have this commitment from Compeer Financial again this year, particularly as our agricultural students and educators continue through a challenging year,” said John Hromyak, Wisconsin FFA Foundation executive director.
“Compeer’s partnership extends to many areas of our programming, all of which would not be possible without sponsor and donor support,” Hromyak added. “We are thankful for all who join us by financially investing in FFA members and advisors in Wisconsin.”
To meet the $2,500 matching pledge goal, the Wisconsin FFA Foundation will be accepting online donations anytime on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Gifts can be made directly on the foundation’s website: wisconsinaged.org/foundation/donate/.
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, structured to support Compeer Financial’s mission to enrich agriculture and rural America. Compeer Financial’s Board of Directors has dedicated 1 percent of annual net earnings to support the fund’s focus areas. The fund is managed by a Board of Trustees, made up of team members from Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin and members of Compeer Financial’s Board of Directors.
More information about opportunities available through the fund can be found at Compeer.com/giving-back.Compeer Financial has an office located on Jenny Wren Trail in the Smith’s Crossing neighborhood.
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation, a 501©(3) organization, unites individuals, organizations and companies who share a common interest in the advancement of agriculture and community leadership through FFA. Learn more about the Wisconsin FFA Foundation by visiting www.wisconsinffafoundation.org.
