Five Wisconsin Rapids males have been referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office for charges in connection with a shooting last September on Foxdale Drive.
Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) Lt. Ryan Cox said on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 10:43 p.m., officers responded to Foxdale Apartments, located on Foxdale Drive for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived they located a 19-year-old male victim from the shooting, who was shot inside an apartment.
Cox said the male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his hand and an injury to his eye. He was transported to a local hospital.
Witnesses described the suspect as a male and the gun he used as an AR-style rife.
With the assistance of Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Town of Madison Police Department, and DeForest Police Department, SPPD officers set up a perimeter in an attempt to locate and track the suspect, who had initially fled the scene on foot. Those attempts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful.
All information at the time of the shooting indicated it was a targeted incident and not a random act, according to Cox.
Through the last several months, Cox said investigators have been following up on leads and evaluating key pieces of evidence, resulting in several charges being referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for these individuals:
• Jerrod Worzella, age 24, from Wisconsin Rapids, for Attempted First Degree Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
• Curtis Gadke, 36, of Wisconsin Rapids, for Party to the Crime – Attempted First Degree Homicide.
• Luke Harmon, 29, of Wisconsin Rapids, for Party to the Crime – Attempted First Degree Homicide.
• Riley Esselman, 23, of Wisconsin Rapids, for Party to the Crime – Attempted First Degree Homicide.
• Brandon Hermanson, 37, of Wisconsin Rapids, for Party to the Crime – Attempted First Degree Homicide.
