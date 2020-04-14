It turns out the COVID-19 pandemic may be a bust for brick and mortar libraries but a boon for its digital services.
Sun Prairie Public Library has seen demand for books, music, movies, and its recently launched live-streaming storytime and book club programs. Library director Svetha Hetzler said the focus is meeting patrons' needs since the pandemic shut down the library on March 15.
“There are definitely a lot of people very interested in connecting with library programs,” Hetzler said. “So we are exploring new ways to offer that.”
Overdrive and Hoopla are seeing the highest demand, Hetzler said.
Hoopla, the library’s digital streaming service had over 108 new users sign up in March. The average is about 19 per month. There have also been spikes in online library card applications and people calling the library’s resource line for tech support, Hetzler said.
Kids at home are also getting a kick out of the library’s live-streaming storytime on Facebook. Hetzler said the programs are averaging more than 500 families per session.
On March 25, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers “Safer at Home” order closed down non-essential businesses, and restricted gatherings of more than 10 people until April 24. But it's likely, government officials say, the order will be extended.
Hetzler said the library is gearing up for when and how the library will open, and what services will be more popular.
The COVID-19 pandemic emergency order has put hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin residents out of work and could curtail the income of others.
“We don’t know when we will reopen," Hetzler said. "But when we do I expect our services in the area of workforce development and socio-economic assistance is going to skyrocket,” Hetzler said.
During the 2018-19 recession, Hetzler said, the library saw big jumps in visits and circulation. She expects that to happen again as the United States economy reels from the impact of COVID-19.
The library website, Hetzler said has been updated with COVID-19 related resources, including unemployment insurance, food assistance, and help for small businesses. She expects more demand for one-on-one-assistance and professional and work skills development resources.
Residents who lack internet service will also have access once the library opens. Some Wisconsin libraries have reported that patrons are trying to get wi-fi access in library parking lots during the closures. Hetzler said that was happening at the Sun Prairie library even before the closure.
Hetzler said the public library system's commitment to broadband, life long learning and workforce development will be even more important as Wisconsin recovers from COVID-19's impact.
“I see the Sun Prairie Public Library having a really critical role in our community's prosperity,” Hetzler said.
Hetzler said the COVID-19 emergency closure will have a financial impact on the library with a loss of fee revenues and contracts already signed with library presenters that can’t be rescheduled.
She said South Central Library System revenue impacts wouldn’t be felt until 2021 and 2022.
“We will see some losses but we are also trying as much as possible to delay some expenditures during the closure,” Hetzler said. “There are some things we are going to hit the brakes on for now.”
That includes a moratorium on purchasing physical collections, furniture, and other items. She said even though physical collection circulation (650,000 physical versus 60,000 digital last year) is preferred by all demographics—adults, teens, and youth— future budgets may need to include money to purchase more technology.
The future of the library’s expansion could also be impacted by the financial woes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hetzler said the library board has no plans to change the timeline for now.
“The library board realizes that an expansion is necessary for the library to keep in compliance with the county’s standards," Hetzler said. "But we may see a delay in the actual capital campaign but the project was spread out that we may be able to make that up."
The $19.5 million library expansion received scrutiny during the 2020 city budget process and was sized down to $13.6 million (includes $3.6 million in donations) that focuses on adding collection space to keep it compliant with Dane County Library standards.
It isn’t known yet how Sun Prairie will be economically impacted by COVID-19.
“For sure it will come down to the city’s budget process because even if the library board decides that we are going to stay on this timeline if the funds are not available we will have to regroup,” Hetzler said.
Expansion plans could also change to meet new needs and challenges to the growing Sun Prairie population and trends that may develop in a post-COVID-19 society, Hetzler said.
That could include more space to allow for social distancing, drive-thru service or allowing patrons to pick up materials from lockers with little or no contact.
But even with that, Hetzler said libraries will always be an important gathering space, something that people are missing now with pandemic self-quarantine.
“Something critical, but not so tangible, is the mental health of Sun Prairie residents," Hetzler said. "The library provides a place of connection—people come to the library for programs and gatherings but many people who come to use the library on own. They may not talk to anyone but they enjoy being in that environment with people around them.”
Hetzler isn't sure when the library will reopen its doors again but she encourages residents to contact the library to see what services are offered or suggest others.
“We want people to know that we are still here," Hetzler said. "Working for them and we want to hear from people who need help."
