The City of Sun Prairie will join the Wisconsin Local Government Climate Coalition, thanks to action taken Tuesday, Feb. 1 by the Sun Prairie City Council.
A memo to the city council from City Sustainability Coordinator Scott Semroc, in 2021, city staff had conversations with the Wisconsin Local Government Climate Coalition (WLGCC) and explored opportunities to collaborate and utilize the support and resources WLGCC offers to further Sun Prairie’s sustainability goals.
Semroc wrote that the organization brings together a broad coalition of Wisconsin communities (over 1.7 million of Wisconsin’s 5.8 million residents) to share strategies and partner on similar efforts to advance common sustainability goals.
WLGCC has focused on topics such as advocating for advancing energy efficiency, renewable energy, supporting efforts to update PSC program (Focus on Energy and Energy Innovation Grant Program) designs to better support local governments, and importantly serve as a knowledge sharing platform.
City staff has deemed participation in WLGCC valuable as it provides resources, information, and skills to Sun Prairie in order to be more efficient with staff resources and further a variety of recommendations outlined in the Sustainability Task Force final report.
Semroc told alders during the meeting there is no cost to joining WLGCC, and only requires a dedicated staff member to serve as a liaison (which would be assigned to the Semroc role with support from other staff and guidance from the Sustainability Committee).
“Many communities in Dane County have joined WLGCC and expressed similar value has been realized,” Semroc wrote in the memo. “Sun Prairie staff would attend monthly meetings, provide guidance and feedback to WLGCC that promotes the best interests of the community, and leverage a broad coalition to maximize collective impact.”
On Dec. 16, 2021, the Sustainability Committee considered a summary of the WLGCC (priorities, projects, members) and voted to recommend that the city council pass a resolution to join WLGCC to support the city’s specific sustainability priorities and build on previous efforts.
Semroc also provided a brief overview of the coalition during the council meeting via Zoom. Both District 3 Alders — Mike Jacobs and Maureen Crombie — respectively moved and seconded to approve the motion for the city to join
“Seems like a good organization Scott,” commented Mayor Paul Esser.