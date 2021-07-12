The City of Sun Prairie has issued an update for the Broadway_Wyoming construction project.
City staff engineer Clint Christenson said the contractor has placed temporary mailboxes at the Broadway/Wyoming intersection for the residents on the north side of Wyoming Avenue that have mailboxes at the curb.
Because the street width will be changing, the existing mailboxes will be removed and reset after the new curb and gutter, sidewalks, driveway and asphalt pavement has been installed. The contractor should have distributed a flyer to all affected property owners. The residents in the apartment building on the south side should not be impacted.
The contractor this week will be performing removals of curb and gutter, driveways and also start cutting the street to sub-grade and grading for the new sidewalks. This should take all week and into next week to complete.
Individuals with questions should contact Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com.