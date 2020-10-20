Community support boosts Sun Prairie Food Pantry

The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry continues to see a surge of people needing help during the COVID-19 pandemic and expects to feed even more during the upcoming holidays.
More than half a million pounds of food have been distributed this year by the pantry to people facing economic struggles. Mark Thompson, Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry board president, said nearly 40 percent are new clients.
“That is very telling of the impact of the pandemic,” Thompson said. “These are people who never thought they would have to use a food pantry.”
After a slight dip, demand at the pantry has increased since June with people no longer getting federal pandemic unemployment benefits.
Since the pandemic hit in March, the pantry has increased access to food, allowing families to shop twice a month instead of just once. The pantry’s service boundaries have also been relaxed with families coming from areas that don’t have local food pantries, including Marshall, Columbus and Waterloo.
The pantry also partners with the Sun Prairie Area School District to get food to students during a COVID-19 disrupted school year.
With Thanksgiving just a month away, Thompson said the pantry is preparing to feed people over the holidays.
Thanksgiving dinners, including turkey and all the trimmings, can be ordered from the pantry through Oct. 31 or until supplies last by emailing SPEFP.TurkeyBaskets@gmail.com.
Last year the pantry gave out 325 turkey dinners. This year, the pantry expects to meet the needs of 400 families. Thompson said donors like the Bank of Sun Prairie are helping to cover the cost, and working through Second Harvest, grants are available to fund the program this year.
With higher demand, the pantry is also seeing an outpouring of support from the community, Thompson said, with individuals donating money and supplies, holding fundraisers, and volunteering their time.
“Because of the community’s generosity we are going to continue to meet the needs of people as we go in winter months,” Thompson said.
The pantry is in greatest need of these items: diapers (size 4, 5, 6 and pull-ups), wipes, toothbrushes, laundry soap. dish soap, toilet paper, paper towels, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, bleach, disinfectant and cleaning supplies.
A group of 40 volunteers has kept the pantry running since COVID-19 hit. Thompson said the pantry decided to keep volunteering staffing to a minimum to prevent the spread of the virus. But now, Thompson said, the pantry is accepting new volunteers to handle the strain of its core group of volunteers who have been working for months.
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry is located inside Sunshine Place at 18 Rickel Road in Sun Prairie. Find out more info at www.sunprairiefoodpantry.com or call 608-513-1044.
