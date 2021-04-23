A Sun Prairie family’s concession stand that was instrumental in the success of last year’s Drive-Through Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival will return to the area for a Fair Food Festival on Saturday, April 24 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Beaver Dam.
Charlie’s Concessions will offer fresh cut fries, ribbon fries, corn dogs, chicken strips, lemonade, and a variety of beverages. Owned by Charlie Miller, Charlie’s was the main fair food vendor at last year’s Sun Prairie Drive-Through Sweet Corn Festival.
If Charlie’s doesn’t sate your fair food craving, consider another vendor — Sweet Memories Sales — will offer hand-dipped Sassy Cow ice cream cones and other sweet treats.
This Saturday kicks off a six month series of events, sure to satisfy your cravings for fair food and local food carts. Each month will include a variety of vendors and menu items at this new, but much-anticipated outdoor event. Admission and parking are both free. Food purchases will help support the non-profit Dodge County Fair Association as well as the participating vendors, who may have endured hardships in 2020.
The menu for Saturday, April 24 will include at least eight vendors who will provide a slate of finger foods, sweet treats and fair food favorites. Attendees can stop out to the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Beaver Dam anytime between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Still need a fair food fix? other Fair Food Festival vendors include:
Midway Sweets — Funnel cakes, elephant ears, deep-fried Oreos, lemonade, bottled water and Pepsi products
Pancho’s Tacos — Gorditas, tamales, nacho fries, burritos, tacos and other favorites; Mexican Coca-Cola (made with real sugar).
Patriot Popcorn — Select gourmet popcorns (maple bacon pecan, Blend 1776, cheddar, caramel, parmesan and garlic, jalapeno cheddar), vintage sodas, root beers and sweet teas.
Ben’s Pretzels — Jumbo soft pretzels (original, garlic, parmesan and cinnamon sugar); dipping sauces available.
Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese — Mouth-watering grilled cheese sandwiches.
CW Concessions — Fresh cut french fries, cheese curds, deep fried pickles, breaded mushrooms, onion rings, and pizza puffs.
Lizzie’s Lemonade — Corn dogs, fresh squeezed lemonade, and chicken on a stick
Fair Food Festival Attendees are welcome to enjoy a socially distanced meal at one of the picnic tables provided or bring their own lawn chairs.
Future fair food festival dates include May 8, June 5, July 17, September 4 and October 2, and the return of the Dodge County Fair — featuring free evening concerts, family-friendly events and the midway rides — takes place Aug. 18-22.
—By Chris Mertes
