On Saturday, June 19 from 2- 8 p.m. at Sheehan Park, located at 925-1375 Linnerud Drive, a full day of community programming will honor and celebrate Juneteenth.
The Junteenth Celebration will consist of two events:
Juneteenth Literature Reading -- Celebrate Juneteenth with Donna Mackey, who will read aloud and discuss literature and poetry for adults; and, Marilyn Ruffin, who will feature picture book read-alouds for children inside the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.
Attendees are welcome to bring their chairs and blankets. Masks are encouraged for anyone who has not been vaccinated.
Participants may also register for the Summer Reading Program and stop by the Dream Bus from 3-5 p.m. to check out more library materials to take home.
For more information, contact Jake King, City of Sun Prairie Communications and Diversity Strategist, at jking@cityofsunprairie.com
Juneteenth: A Day of Celebration -- Come to Sheehan Park from 3-8 p.m. to enjoy a variety of activities happening with free food and music being provided. There will be:
• Dream Bus, a mobile library that visits a dozen locations throughout the are and where patrons can get a library card, browse and check out materials, return items, place and pick up holds, and use the free WiFi.
• Basketball tournament starts at 3:30 p.m.; flag football tournament starts at 4:30 p.m. and a sand volleyball tournament starts at 5:30 p.m.
• Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and Lamont Crockett will be providing food on the grill
• Local vendors and food carts with food available for purchase
• Music from DJ Srump Boogz
Individuals with questions about the Day of Celebration should contact Teran Peterson by email at teranpeterson@gmail.com
The event was planned by the Black Educators Coalition in partnership with Sun Prairie Community Schools, QBE, the African American Parent Network (AAPN), the City of Sun Prairie, and the Sun Prairie Public Library.