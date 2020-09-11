Cher-Make Sausage Company, a Manitowoc, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 429 lbs. of fully-cooked meat sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sept. 11, 2020. The Class I recall was instigated because the product contains milk (cheese), which is not declared on the packaging label.