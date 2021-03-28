Dane County on March 25 announced a Request for Proposals for the development and improvement of the 164-acre Alliant Energy Center campus.
Years of data, surveys, feedback, and research culminated in this significant next step in ensuring the long-term success of this important cultural and entertainment gateway.
“We know with the right vision, the future of Dane County’s Alliant Energy Center is bright,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “As we emerge from the challenges of the past year, this project offers opportunity for economic invigoration while bringing new events to Dane County.”
With the goal of expanding existing facilities and providing enhanced opportunities across the campus for the more than 100 legacy event partners including the Quilt Expo, Bratfest, Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Midwest Horse Fair, Dane County Fair, The CrossFit Games, The Wisconsin Garden Expo, and World Dairy Expo, this opportunity will maximize the ability to support the growth of these activities as well as invite new regional and national experiences to call Madison home.
As part of the project, the county is seeking to expand the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center, offering additional opportunities for the campus to host large trade shows.
“I’m excited to get to work on a project that will help the Alliant Energy Center recover after some very difficult and challenging times,” said Shelia Stubbs, County Board Supervisor. “I look forward to being part of the efforts to revitalize this important part of south Madison.”
The campus welcomes more than 1 million guests each year, which spurs more than 80 million dollars in direct local spending. Activities at the Center support 1,700 jobs and residents value the importance of these indoor and outdoor venues that enhance the quality of life in south central Wisconsin.
“As we carefully take next steps in realizing the recommendations of the Redevelopment Committee, we are excited at the opportunity to enhance the profile of Dane County as a top-tier destination for visitors and conventions alike,” said Executive Director Brent Kyzer-McHenry.
