Family Video on Jan. 6 announced the closing of all its 250-plus remaining locations, including the Sun Prairie store located at 802 Windsor St. Prior to serving as a Family Video location, the building was home to the Sun Prairie Public Library.
All stores have begun their liquidation sales - selling movies, video games, CBD products, store fixtures and more. Each location will officially close when all inventory is sold.
"We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank our customers and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service," remarked Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.
Family Video has served communities since 1978. All Family Video real estate is owned by Highland Ventures LTD and is available for lease.
Individuals with questions should contact Family Video by phone 847-904-9028 or email derek.dye@highlandventuresltd.com.
