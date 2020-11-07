A Sun Prairie car wash that has other area outlets will be offering a free car wash to veterans and active military personnel on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.
Mr. Splash Car Wash, along with over 3,600 other car wash locations across the nations will provide a free Lava Elite car wash to veterans and current military service personnel, under the Grace For Vets Free Wash Program from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Mr. Splash Sun Prairie, 385 S Grand Ave., Sun Prairie.
The free washes are given to honor and recognize those that have and are currently serving in the armed services.
Grace For Vets was founded by Mike Mountz, former owner of Cloister Wash & Lube, in Ephrata, PA in 2004.
Mountz vowed to find a way to honor veterans when he served and saw first-hand amputees and the seriously wounded at the Veterans Hospital in Valley Forge, Penn.
Several years after opening his first car wash, he started the Grace For Vets Free Wash Program. With the help of car washes across the country who participate, more and more military servicemen and women are recognized each year through this program.
For Mr. Splash Car Wash locations or to obtain more information call 608-290-4777 or visit www.graceforvets.org.
