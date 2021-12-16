High winds gusting to 60 mph Wednesday nights caused power outages in the City of Sun Prairie and residents found storm damage in their yards.
Sun Prairie Utilities reported three separate power outages from evening storms with 51 customers without power for several hours. SPU Utility Manager Rick Wicklund said trees falling on power lines caused the problems. About a fourth of the city homes have overhead wires. He said the city's tree trimming prevents storm damage.
"It could have been a lot worse," Wicklund said. "Now crews are busy continuing to clean up the city."
The weather system roared through the Great Plains and Midwest killing at least five people, the Associated Press reported.
More than 400,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Kansas, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.
Sun Prairie Woodland Drive resident Tom Kelly heard a thump around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and turned on the back porch light to find the winds had brought down a massive tree in his backyard.
"It looked like an octopus with all the branches reaching out in the yard," Kelly said.
Kelly said it was good luck that the giant tree fell in such a way to avoid hitting the house. A portion of the deck was hit but the bird feeders, bird fountain and a black bear cement lawn ornaments remained standing.
As he surveyed the damage Thursday morning he noticed that the wildlife seemed to like the storm yard makeover.
"The birds and squirrels have been having a good time out here this morning," Kelly said.
The National Weather Service reported the wind gusts up to 60 mph from 10 p.m.- 2 a.m. The winds came after a record-breaking day of temps of 68 degrees.