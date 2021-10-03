Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and fire injuries, with ranges or cooktops causing 62% of home fires according to the National Fire Protection Association and the Electrical Safety Foundation International.
The US Fire Administration estimates unattended cooking causes nearly 90 percent of all kitchen fires and that cooking was the cause of 36% of all structure fires in 2002.
The American Red Cross said the number of home fires it has responded to has risen 10% since 2000. The National Fire Protection Association estimates home fires are more likely to start in the kitchen than any other room in your home.
How can you prevent home cooking and grilling fires? Stay safe with these tips from ESFI, the USFA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross:
Cooking
• Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils and paper or plastic products — away from your stovetop.
• Always unplug countertop appliances when not in use.
• Make sure you have, and test, Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) receptacles in your kitchen to prevent shock and electrocution. A GFCI should be used in any indoor or outdoor area where water may come into contact with electrical products. The National Electrical Code currently requires that GFCIs be used in all kitchens, bathrooms, garages, and outdoors.
• Double-check that everything is off when you finish cooking.
• Prevent fires by keeping your oven and stovetop clean of grease and dust.
• Never leave the kitchen while cooking. If you must leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.
• If you are simmering, baking, boiling, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on.
• Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking, and keep kids away from cooking areas by enforcing a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and the grill.
• Purchase a fire extinguisher to keep in your kitchen or for use around the grill. Contact the fire department to learn any extinguisher purchase recommendations and to get training on the proper use of extinguishers.
• Never cook or grill while sleepy, drinking alcohol, or taking medication that makes you drowsy.
• Never disable a smoke alarm while cooking.
• Never use a cooking stove or gas grill to heat your home.
Grilling
• Only use your grill outside. Keep it at least three feet from siding, deck rails and eaves.
• Open your grill before lighting.
• Watch your grill, fire pit and patio torches. Just like in the kitchen, don’t walk away from the grill or any potential fire sources when they are lit.
• Cleaning your grill after each use will remove grease that may start a fire.
• For charcoal grills, place the coals from your grill in a metal can with a lid after they have cooled.
Visit www.redcross.org/homefires for more information on how to prevent cooking fires.