City of Sun Prairie alders haven’t set a timeline to start in-person city meetings again after more than a year of going virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Citing concerns for safety for city staff, the public, and themselves, alders couldn’t come to a consensus at the May 4 Committee of the Whole meeting and pushed back discussing in-person meeting plans until June.
Since March 2020, city meetings have gone virtual with residents participating via Zoom or submitting comments by email. Meetings are also live-streamed and broadcast on KSUN.
For the tech-savvy, it’s given more access to city government participation. Stocker said a recent Colorado Commons public meeting was especially well attended, and he credits that to Zoom participation.
“I think hybrid is going to be around for a long time,” Stocker said Tuesday. “People have other commitments and the flexibility to be somewhere else and still join the meeting not only helps them but helps the council.”
Some city alders said they preferred returning in-person to the council chamber but were hesitant on letting the public back in.
“We seem to be able to communicate better and make decisions better when we are sitting at the dais in city hall,” said District 4 Alder Mary Polenske, citing the budget review when an in-person discussion is needed.
Plexiglass, face masks, and a specialized COVID-19 cleaning protocol would help keep city alders safe from the coronavirus. “But as far as inviting the community in, I struggle a little bit with that,” Polenske said. “We need to make sure people can communicate with us, but I am not so sure about having our council chambers full of people, although very seldom does that happen unless it’s a real significant item.”
Pre-pandemic, city council meetings and Committee of the Whole meetings attracted residents who wanted to speak out on city issues.
Other alders agreed with Polenske, urging a hold on allowing the public back to city meetings, or setting crowd capacity limits.
“Science is telling us that we are not out of the woods yet,” District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie said. “We still need to listen to the recommendations, Centers for Disease Control and Dane County Public Health and the World Health Organization. I don’t agree with inviting the community in until September or October.”
Other alders and Mayor Paul Esser mentioned late summer or early fall, as their preference to return to in-person meetings with public access.
That would put the plan at odds with other city departments and facilities that have increased public access as public health order restrictions have relaxed and COVID-19 vaccines are widely available.
In April, city hall reopened to the public and municipal court returned to in-person. The Sun Prairie Public Library will expand public access starting May 10 and the Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center is set to open May 19.
As of May 5, 60.7 percent have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 40.7 percent of Dane County residents are fully vaccinated, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported.
The Committee of the Whole is expected to take up the in-person meeting discussion at a June meeting, with Stocker inviting public comment on city issues.
“Don’t hesitate to contact your city alder,” Stocker said, “if you have questions and comments.”
