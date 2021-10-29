Sun Prairie Area School District taxpayers will see their lowest school-purpose mill rate in 12 years, but a slightly increased tax levy than electors approved at the annual electors meeting, thanks to action taken Oct. 25 by the Sun Prairie School Board.
Acting on a recommendation from SPASD Director of Business & Finance Phil Frei, the board voted unanimously to authorize a general fund tax levy (general operations and prior year levy chargebacks) of $46,925,228, a debt service tax levy of $21.9 million and a community service tax levy of $814,000, for a total tax levy of $69,639,228.
Frei explained SPASD electors approved a tax levy of $69,274,324 at the Oct. 4, 2021 Annual Meeting. With the adoption of the 2021-22 Original Budget, the tax levy increased to $69,639,228 because of a number of factors.
“The two primary factors are lower amounts than estimated for equalized aid ($62,457) and lower revenue for open enrollment ($218,738),” Frei wrote in a memo to the board.
Major revenue adjustments since the Annual Meeting are:
• Revenue Limit Worksheet was adjusted with the 3rd Friday and summer school membership. Summer school membership increased by 30 students. The 3rd Friday membership decreased by 20 students compared to the increase of 50 budgeted for.
• Membership also includes all open enrollment-out students (SPASD students attending other districts) and subtracts all open enrollment-in students (students residing in other districts who receive their education in Sun Prairie).
• Student enrollment decreased by 35 students.
• Achievement Gap Reduction funds were increased by $49,100 due to more free & reduced lunch students at Westside and CH Bird schools.
• Open enrollment-in transfer from other districts was decreased by $220,000 to reflect the 3rd Friday open enrolled students.
• Projections have been lowered by $80,000 for interest earned due to lower interest rates.
•The state’s per pupil aid was reduced by $90,000 to reflect the lower enrollment of in the SPASD’s 3rd Friday Count.
• Equalized aid decreased by $60,000 based on the state formula calculation.
• Property taxes increased slightly by $60,000 due to less equalized aid being received (there is an inverse relationship between equalized aid received and local property taxes).
The translating school-purpose mill rate — $11.61 per $1,000 of valuation — means owners of a $300,000 property in the district will pay $3,483 in school-purpose taxes.
Frei explained the SPASD’s equalized value increased by 6.5%, to $6 billion.
“While the district apportions its levy according to equalized values (to treat each municipality as though it has had a market value reassessment each year), each municipality apportions their levy according to assessed values,” Frei explained in a memo to board members.
During discussion of the 2021-22 budget on Monday night, Board Governance Officer and Deputy Clerk Tom Weber pointed out the enrollment reduction of 35 students was greatly reduced from the UW Applied Population Lab’s projected increase of 200 students.
Frei said the UW Applied Population Lab is scheduled to make a presentation to the board in December. He said other area districts such as Middleton-Cross Plains and Madison Metropolitan School District also had significantly lower enrollments. He said UWAPL projected that students would return this year, but did not because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
During discussion of the district tax levy, Weber also cautioned the public not to think the SPASD is getting more in revenue than a chart says it is. Weber argued that schools are still under-funded by the state from where they need to be.
“Don’t be misinformed,” Weber told the board and audience members in the Sun Prairie East High School Library, “schools have not received any more money.”