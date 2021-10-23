Do you participate in the Sun Prairie Utilities Choose Renewable program?
One of Sun Prairie Utilities most popular programs, Choose Renewable allows customers to sign up to increase their monthly bill by a few dollars, ensuring their space is powered by renewable energy such as solar, wind and biogas. An entire home can run on clean energy with the purchase of two to three blocks.
The funds invested in Choose Renewable go towards grants to develop additional renewable resources and to grow the use and acceptance of renewable energy across local communities, while also providing nonprofit organizations the opportunity to invest in renewable energy projects of their own.
For example, Sun Prairie City Hall runs on clean energy thanks in large part to funds received through the program.
The program’s popularity is due to its considerable advantages: it allows residential customers to power their homes with green energy at a much smaller upfront cost than installing rooftop solar, it is available to all customers, and it lets businesses and municipalities achieve their sustainability goals with ease.
“We started the Choose Renewable program in response to customer demand for renewable energy options,” said Markie Bscherer, energy services manager at WPPI Energy and head of the Choose Renewable program. “The best part of the program is that anybody can join. It’s a small fee, and even if you rent an apartment, you can power it with clean energy.”
Over the past six years, the Choose Renewable program has helped 31 nonprofits install renewable energy projects in Wisconsin communities. Together, these projects are expected to generate the carbon-free energy equivalent to that used by 240 average homes each year. And the program continues to grow.
“The grants funded through Choose Renewable have helped so many nonprofits install renewable energy projects. It’s great when these projects come to fruition and we can show program participants, ‘Look! You helped make this happen,’” said Eric Kostecki, senior energy services manager for WPPI Energy.
Starting now, program participants can get even more renewable energy for the same monthly cost. Each 300 kWh block of renewable energy is now $2 per month, down from the $3 per month it has been in the past. An average home uses 750 kWh per month.
According to Bscherer, participants of the Choose Renewable program have many reasons for participating.
“We conducted a recent survey, and 81% of respondents stated one of their main reasons for being a part of the program was to use fewer fossil fuels. There are so many people in our local communities wanting to support renewable energy, and this program helps them do that at an affordable cost,” Bscherer said.
“This price drop is going to make the program accessible to even more people, and that’s a win for our local communities, renewable energy, and the climate,” Bscherer added.
Do you know someone in your community who is passionate about renewable energy and looking for a way to reduce their carbon footprint? Encourage them to sign up today! It only takes a few minutes and $2 per month to make a difference.
You can sign up for the Choose Renewable Program during October and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win an EGO self-propelled electric lawnmower. Receive one entry for each block purchased for new participants. Visit www.sunprairieutilities.com to sign up and learn more about the program.