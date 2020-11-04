The Sun Prairie Anytime Fitness, located at 2071 McCoy Road, is collecting donations for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to help others in need this season. In exchange for a non-perishable food item, those who donate will receive a free 30-day membership.
Anytime Fitness has collected food for Second Harvest for the past seven years but has added the extra incentive to donate in response to the increased need for food assistance. Pre-pandemic, about 1 in 10 people in southern Wisconsin experienced food insecurity: they didn’t know where they would get their next meal, or watered down their food just to make it stretch another day, or skipped eating dinner so their kids could eat.
Now the COVID-19 pandemic has brought that number to 1 in 8 people in Wisconsin facing hunger. Since March 15, Second Harvest has already seen a 56% increase in the amount of food they have distributed this year compared to 2019.
Recognizing the significant increase in need for food and knowing the role proper nutrition and exercise play in preventing disease and maintaining a strong immune system, Anytime Fitness owner Andy Gundlach said he hopes the free 30 day membership will result in more donations and more people adding exercise to their daily routine.
Last year members of Anytime Fitness of Southern Wisconsin collectively donated 3,996 pounds of non-perishable food to Second Harvest and local food banks. “Helping others in need is good for your health, and my team is here to help members of our community feel their healthiest and happiest,” Gundlach added. “We hope to top that amount this year.”
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin’s mission is to end hunger in southern Wisconsin; learn more at https://www.secondharvestmadison.org/. Donations will be accepted at the Sun Prairie Anytime Fitness and 31 additional locations in southern Wisconsin during November. Free 30-day memberships will be offered through Nov. 30.
