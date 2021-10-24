Without discussion, the Sun Prairie City Council on Oct. 19 approved the preliminary and final plats for the much-debated Token Creek Serenity Estates.
The project consists of 35.22 acres of land along Token Creek recently annexed to the City of Sun Prairie into 39 single family residential lots, varying in size from 53,758 sq. ft. or 1.234 acres to 9,675 sq. ft. or 0.222 acres, located south of Token Creek and north of Stonehaven Drive.
The plat will dedicate nearly 18 acres of land to the public for environmental corridor, wetlands, flood plain, public trails, and open space. Three of the proposed outlots will be privately owned and maintained by the Homeowner’s Association for the purpose of siting cluster mailbox units (CBU), signage, and open space. An off-street public multi-use path will extend southwest from an existing path in The Reserve and cross Outlot 1 to connect to St. Patrick’s Way.
Alders approved an annexation petition for the land in March, authorization for the city to file an Urban Service Area (USA) amendment to the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC) to expand the City’s USA to include the subject land in April, and a rezone to Suburban Residential (SR-4) in June. CARPC voted to recommend approval of an amendment to the City’s Urban Service Area boundary to the Wisconsin DNR in July.
A preliminary plat for the land was approved by the city council in July that included the extension of Lonnie Lane west across the mapped wetlands. The applicant then submitted a final plat for approval in August. However, nearby residents and alders have continued to express concerns over the impact of filling the wetlands for the roadway.
As a result, the developer requested postponing action on the final plat at both the August and September Plan Commission meetings to work on revisions that avoided disturbing the wetlands. An amended preliminary and final plat have been submitted that removes the Lonnie Lane road extension, providing two cul-de-sacs extending east and north of Lonnie Lane and a cul-de-sac extending north from St. Patrick’s Way.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler said to provide city services to the development and pedestrian connectivity, the plat includes public improvements across the wetlands between Lonnie Court and St. Patrick’s Way — a 20-foot wide water main easement, 20-foot wide sanitary sewer easement, 6-foot wide public utility easement, and an existing 10-foot wide GTE electric easement via a pedestrian pathway and a pedestrian bridge.
Sewer lining service OK’d
Based on recommendations from both Wastewater Treatment Plant Director Jeremy Cramer and the Public Works Committee, alders awarded a $171,809.25 contract for sanitary sewer lining to Visu-Sewer.
In a memo to alders, Cramer wrote that sanitary sewer lining of 3,731 feet of 8 inch clay pipe along with 1,392 feet of 10 inch clay pipe and 564 feet of 15 inch clay pipe was put out for bid on Aug. 4, 2021. Included in this project is the reinstatement of 68 laterals and grouting of those same 68 laterals.
The sanitary sewer lining will help in the effort to reduce groundwater and infiltration of clearwater into the sewer system, Cramer said.
The recommendation was based on an estimated cost for this project at $195,000 and the amount Budgeted for the project was $400,000. Visu-Sewer bid $171,809.25 against one other bidder, Insituform, at $287,862.
The Public Works Committee met on Sept. 14, 2021 and recommended awarding the contract to Visu-Sewer. The council agreed, voting to award the contract under its Consent Agenda.
No more ‘transitional’ speed limit on N
The Sun Prairie City Council voted to eliminate a transitional speed limit of 30 miles per hour for motorists entering the City of Sun Prairie from the south on Highway N.
A memo from City Public Services Director Adam Schleicher stated the city’s Public Works, Engineering and Police Departments meet regularly to review traffic concerns and identify areas that can be improved within the city. The transitional 30 mph Speed Zone on Grove Street (County Highway N) near the Sun Prairie High School was identified as an area for possible improvement.
Highway N approaching Sun Prairie from the south is a rural two lane highway with a 55 mph speed limit. As the highway enters the city, the speed reduces to 30 mph at Educator Lane and then reduces again to 25 mph at Sanibel Lane.
“Current guidance from WisDOT, in the Traffic Engineering, Operations & Safety Manual does not recommend transitional speed zones when the roadway is rural and transitions directly into a community, as is the case on Grove Street,” Schleicher wrote in his memo to the council. The same situation previously existed on Highway 19 east of Musket Ridge Drive, and WisDOT has removed that transitional speed zone and the roadway now transitions directly from 55 to 25 miles per hour.
The Public Works Committee reviewed the change in policy at its Oct. 12 meeting and voted to recommend council approval of the removal of the transitional speed limit.Alders approved the change as part of the council’s Consent Agenda on Oct. 19.
Janitorial services contract approved
Acting on a recommendation from Management Analyst Lauren Freeman and Ben John, Public Works Operations Manager, alders awarded a new contract for janitorial services to CleanPower.
The current janitorial services contract with CleanPower will end this month. In July, the city issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to seek proposals for janitorial services and establish a new cleaning contract with the most competitive proposal. Submissions were due Aug. 25 and the evaluation team met on Sept. 7 to score the proposals.
The evaluation team utilized the new RFP template’s scoring process, which included scoring Qualifications for Firm, Relevant Experience of Firm, Costs, Sustainability, DBE/WBE, and Local Preference. Cost was factored into the score after the evaluation team members submitted their scores for the other categories.
In the scoring process, CleanPower ranked highest with a score of 64.55, followed closely by Sundance at 63.47, JaniKing at 48.57 and Service Master at 37.71.
CleanPower was also the low bidder for the service at $8,536 per month to clean the Westside Community Service Building, the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, Fleet Services Building, City Service Center; Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Parks Department Shop, the Sun Prairie Museum and Family Aquatic Center seasonally.
Pricing is locked for first two years, with a 3% increase in third year. Years 4 and 5 are negotiable. General Cleaning pricing includes nightly janitorial cleaning at each site as specified, specified periodic work of complete monthly floor scrubbing of hard floor surfaces, bi-annual complete carpet extractions and bi-annual strip, floor scrubs and seal and refinishing of resilient floor and tiles.
Alders approved the contract under their Consent Agenda at the Oct. 19 council meeting.