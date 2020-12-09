The Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) is investigating a Dec. 9 shots fired incident at the intersection of West Main and Clarmar Drive.
SPPD Lt. Kevin Konopacki said at approximately 6:42 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of West Main Street and Clarmar Drive for a report of multiple shots fired.
The preliminary investigation indicated a targeted shooting between the occupants of two vehicles, a dark colored sedan and a white Nissan Pathfinder. The Nissan Pathfinder sustained damage from bullet rounds and that vehicle has been seized by the police department. The dark colored sedan fled from the area.
Konopacki said although this appears to be a targeted shooting incident, rounds did strike two other vehicles not involved in the incident. One vehicle was a Sun Prairie taxicab that was parked in the parking lot of the BP gas station, 1705 W. Main Street.
The taxi cab was occupied but the two occupants were not hit by any of the bullets. The other vehicle was a grey Honda Pilot with two occupants that had its back window shot out as it was driving westbound on West Main Street just west of the BP Gas Station.
Both of those occupants were not injured, Konopacki said, and were not hit by any stray bullets. There also appears to be one bullet round that struck the building of the BP gas station.
There are no reports of any injuries to either the occupants of the two vehicles involved, nor of anyone else.
Konopacki said responding officers are working to identify possible suspect or suspects involved in this shooting.
Individuals with information are asked to contact the SPPD Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.