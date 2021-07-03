The Sun Prairie Lions Club is hosting its annual golf outing on Thursday, July 15 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sun Prairie Golf Course.
The cost is $90 per player paid in advance. Individuals may register with other golfers as a foursome or may be paired with other single golfers if registering individually.
The event includes 18 Holes of golf, cart, box lunch by Fraboni’s, pizza dinner by Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, prizes, and more.
The event is sponsored by Salvatore’s Tomato Pies and Prairie Power Center.
Hole sponsorships also available
The outing is also offering hole sponsorships for $100 each.
Prize donations are also being accepted for the outing.
To donate a prize, submit a golfer registration, or sponsor a hole, call Sun Prairie Lions Secretary Katie Kapler at 815-299-3030 or email sunprairielionssecretary@gmail.com.
The Sun Prairie Lions Club, chartered on Sept. 28, 1933, is an active part of one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations — the International Association of Lions Clubs, also known as Lions International. Annual community service projects include Highway Clean-up, the Sun Prairie Grand Bicycle Rodeo and the Great Sun Prairie Easter Egg Hunt in addition to other fundraisers and service activities.
For more information about the Sun Prairie Lions Club, log on to