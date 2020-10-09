Sun Prairie’s Metro express bus service marked its first anniversary in August with ridership down 90 percent as more people work from home, schools go virtual, and there are fewer reasons to commute during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s shared-ride taxi service also has a drop in riders—around 20-25 percent—with fewer elderly and student customers.
City officials unsure of what public transportation will look like on the other end of the COVID-19 pandemic say the only thing they can do now is react.
“There is going to be a shift and we are going to have to be nimble and respond to that,” said City Planner Philip Gritzmacher.
The launch of the express bus service last August was a high point of success for city officials who had worked years to bring Metro to Sun Prairie.
But during the pandemic as companies invest in telework for their employees, schools going online and people adapt to virtual activities, Gritzmacher said those trends will be considered as the city plans for public transportation in the future.
There’s also peoples’ perception of the safety of public transportation during the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends bus commuters avoid touching surfaces and social distance while on buses and sanitize hands after exiting.
“It also will depend on how comfortable people are with riding the bus,” Gritzmacher said. “Right now there is some discomfort and as a result, that is going to lead to a decline in ridership.”
But the numbers show steady use for people who most need transportation; reduced fare trips on the city’s shared-ride taxi are still strong.
“A lot of people using the service are transit-dependent,” Gritzmacher said. “Even though we see pretty significant drop-offs for most people, for others it’s an absolute necessity.”
Metro Transit has tweaked its routes to adapt to ridership drops during the pandemic and will hold a virtual public hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. to gather feedback on the changes and future needs. Read the article sidebar for more meeting info.
During Wisconsin’s Safer-at-home order this spring and in the months following, Madison Metro officials recommended people only take the bus for essential trips and offered free fares. But since September, fares are being collected again and official rider counts are monitored. Gritzmacher said that will give more accurate counts and show fare-box revenue losses.
Metro Transit isn’t the only public transportation adapting to changes.
The city’s shared-ride taxi service implemented new COVID-19 restrictions with only allowing one person in the cab at a time unless riders are in the same household. That follows the Federal Transit Administration’s guidelines to stop the virus spread. CDC also recommends improving ventilation in taxis by opening windows and setting air conditioning/ventilation to non-recirculation mode.
Following complaints by Sun Prairie shared-ride drivers and riders about safety, Gritzmacher said plexiglass dividers were added in taxis. Even if public orders are relaxed in the future, Gritzmacher said it is unlikely those restrictions will change for taxis since there is no room for social distancing.
The city expects to cover public transportation revenue loss with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. The city is in line to get $37,000 for the shared ride tax service and $142,000 for the Metro route. Gritzmacher said that’s enough for 2020 but there may be a shortfall next year. Federal, state and city funding contributes to the city’s public transit operating expenses.
Even during uncertain times, Gritzmacher said there is a look to the future. Consultants hired by the city were set to survey residents’ interest in public transportation needs. But Gritzmacher said with the uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 on public transportation, the survey has been postponed.
The city has also partnered with the Greater Madison Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) to review transportation trends caused by COVID-19.
Metro Transit Oct. 14 Virtual Public Hearing at 6 p.m.
Passengers are encouraged to attend the virtual public hearing or provide feedback before the hearing date.
• Sign Up to Participate in Zoom Meeting: Link available at mymetrobus.com/publichearing
• Call: 608-266-446
• Email: mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com
• Online Form: mymetrobus.com/feedback
• Send written comments to 1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201, Madison WI 53703
• If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats, or other accommodations to access this service, activity or program, please contact Metro Transit at (608) 266-4904 at least three business days before the meeting
