A program to waive permit fees associated with replacing lead pipe laterals in Sun Prairie was referred back to the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole after a vote during the April 20 council meeting.
District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy asked for the permit fees to be waived because in some cases landscaping and sidewalks will also have to be replaced. McIlroy told alders during the April 20 Committee of the Whole meeting that many homeowners within District 1 live on fixed incomes, so waiving permit fees may also be one way of reducing the impact of having to replace landscaping and sidewalk.
A memo to alders from Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher stated the use of lead pipe in buildings was commonplace in construction until the 1940s. After lead materials and lead piping use was discontinued, there was still components in new construction water systems that still might have had trace levels of lead in them up until the mid-1980s.
Most health agencies agree that even small traces of lead are harmful to humans. Sun Prairie Utilities (SPU) estimates that there are about 225 lead laterals connected to the water system that will be offered financial assistance to those property owners. The financial assistance program is good for three years from receipt of the offer letter from SPU.
The portion of lateral between the curb stop to the home is the responsibility of the homeowner. The grant and loan program was established to provide financial assistance to homeowners for work on their portion of the laterals.
Work associated to replace the lead laterals requires building permits from the Building Inspection Department and a street opening permit from the Engineering Department. Fees for these projects would be up to $100 for the building permit fees and $100 for the Street Opening Permit for a total of $200 per replacement. Both the building permit fees and the street opening permit fees are required by ordinance.
“Waiving of the permit fees reduces the financial burden on the homeowners in replacing these lead service laterals,” Schleicher commented in the memo.
SPU received approval as the fifth utility in Wisconsin to use a program where it will offer $2,000 towards the lateral replacements, with all grant costs reimbursed by the Public Service Commission, in addition to the financial assistance loan program previously referenced.
During discussion of the matter at the Committee of the Whole meeting, District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs called the program “institutional racism,” because it benefited homeowners with hundreds of thousands of dollars of equity in their properties.
Other alders disagreed, saying that because the city is requiring the program, fees for both the permits and any landscaping or sidewalk replacement should be waived. McIlroy said estimates from plumbers doing the work have varied from $3,190 to more than $7,000.
SPU Manager Rick Wicklund told alders during the Committee of the Whole meeting that SPU has only identified 100 properties but believes there could be up to 225 properties where lead laterals will need replacement.
But because outgoing Council President Mary Polenske cut discussion short due to the council meeting, alders did not have enough time to debate the issue, leading to a rushed 5-3 vote to recommend council approval of the fee waiver, with Polenske voting in favor of the program.
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens asked during the council meeting that the matter be referred back to the Committee of the Whole for further discussion. She said the reduced discussion time did not address the fees.
City Attorney Mark Leonard asked if the discussion could take place during the council meeting, but asked that it not be delayed indefinitely. “This is really about why you should keep it here or send it back,” Leonard said.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch said he thought there was a compelling reason to approve the waiver. Jokisch also said alders discussed the possibility of waiving up to $40,000 in sidewalk and tree replacement costs, but said that could be dealt with at a later date depending on whether replacement is needed. He said he felt comfortable voting on the fees during the council meeting.
But McIlroy quoted Wicklund, who said residents are pulling permits now to get the lateral replacement work done.
“I would suggest that we at least move forward on eliminating the permit fees,” McIlroy said. “It’s cleaner.”
Alders voted 5-3 to refer the matter back to the Committee of the Whole, with alders Jokisch, new City Council President and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker and McIlroy voting no.
Mayor Paul Esser said the item would be placed on a future Committee of the Whole agenda for further discussion.
