Sun Prairie police are investigating a Nov. 23 crash that killed one Sun Prairie woman and injured her wife, an off-duty Madison police officer, while they were walking on an eastside bike path.
Julie L. Nelson, 38, of Sun Prairie, was identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday as the pedestrian killed in Monday’s crash.
Sun Prairie Lt. Kevin Konopacki reported that Nelson died at the scene. Nelson’s wife, and another person who was in one of the vehicles, were injured and transported to the hospital.
James Blackstone, 32, of Sun Prairie, a driver of one of the vehicles, was arrested for misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sun Prairie police report that Nelson and her wife, who has not been identified, were walking on the bike path well off the roadway of E. Main Street and Whitetail Drive when they were struck by one of the two vehicles involved in the traffic crash. Sun Prairie Police were called to the crash scene around 3:35 p.m. on Monday. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dane County Medical Examiner’s office completed an autopsy on Nelson Tuesday and found that she died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is still under way.
Sun Prairie Police have not released any other crash details and the case remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.