The Sun Prairie City Council on July 7 approved $335,000 for specialized project management services for its $19.97 million wastewater treatment plant upgrade to The Concord Group.
According to a staff report, The Concord Group performs project management assistance for complicated projects similar to the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) upgrade.
The Concord Group will perform project management services, on-site observations at critical points of implementation in project, and project close-out services. The services include tracking the progress of the construction on behalf of the city and providing valuable insight and evaluation of submitted change orders.
“Most importantly the services include assistance in negotiating and confirming proper pricing for requests for changes by the design team, general contractor, specialty contractors, and the mechanical contractors,” wrote WWTP Manager Jeremy Cramer. “The full scope of owner’s representation services are provided in the attached proposal submitted by the Concord Group.”
Cramer said in Wisconsin, typical construction related services for wastewater projects like Sun Prairie’s have historically ranged from 6 to 9 percent of the cost of the project. Concord Group, which the city contacted after responding to a request for proposals for the work, is charging just 1.68 percent.
MSA/Donohue, which is also conducting construction-related services for the project, is charging 6.6 percent of the project. The total, Cramer said, is 8.28 percent of the total construction budget and falls within the 6 to 9 percent range. Alders approved the contract as part of the council’s consent agenda.
Ex-mayor alleges lack of public input on amendment
Former mayor Joe Chase criticized the city council during the July 7 meeting for amending its development agreement with Sun Prairie Partners, saying citizens had no opportunity to learn of the amendment or provide any reaction.
On Monday, July 6, Deputy City Clerk Jennifer Wood sent an addition to the Sun Prairie City Council agenda to add the item to the council’s Consent Agenda. The portion of the city council meeting agenda allows alders or staff to pull an item for further discussion and consideration, but typically items on the agenda are approved without discussion. District 1 Alder Steve Stocker pulled the amendment for discussion during the council meeting.
Attorney Matt Dregne pointed out to the council that the amendment changes several parts of the agreement to lengthen the approval period for both Sun Prairie Partners and the city to July 14 in addition to clarifying that a portion of the Feiner property previously planned to be dedicated for the public use will now be handed over to the city in a different manner.
Sun Prairie Partners is developing the former Schneider farm property along South Thompson Road along with land purchased by the City of Sun Prairie as a large storm water detention pond. The property includes all of the Feiner property located near the corner of South Thompson Road and West Main Street. Other land purchased by the city to be used for storm water detention includes land between properties located along Thompson Road and east to Highway 151.
Alders approved the amended agreement.
But in written comments read after the vote by Mayor Paul Esser, Chase said there was no opportunity for public input, especially when the council discussed the item in closed session during its Committee of the Whole meeting just minutes before the council meeting began.
Chase has been consistently critical of the city’s handing of the development, including the failure to preserve what Chase calls a historic farm house on the Schneider Farm. Alders did not reconsider the item and moved on with the agenda.
Budget amendment OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from the Committee of the Whole earlier the same evening, alders approved a city budget amendment for the Routes to Recovery: Local Government Aid Grant.
The State of Wisconsin announced in May it was creating a Routes to Recovery: Local Government Aid Grant for Wisconsin’s counties, cities, villages, towns and federally recognized tribes to assist in their COVID-19 recovery needs. The state has set aside $200 million of the CARES Act funds towards these efforts. The City of Sun Prairie has been allocated $567,811 from the fund, and has roughly $60,000 in COVID-19 expenses.
The budget amendment approval means the city will spend the balance of the award ($507,811) in the following manner:
Election Expenses: $65,000; Library Expenses $15,000; Cleaning Contract: $45,000; Police Cleaning Contract: $10,000; Public Safety Supplies: $16,000; Parks and PW Supplies: $15,000; Information Technology Equipment/Software: $155,000; and Facility Upgrades: $185,000.
Alders previously approved a cleaning contract and the city plans to purchase specialized deep cleaning equipment for emergency services and city vehicles as well as city-owned buildings.
Wetmore splash pad design OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, alders approved a for the Wetmore Park Splash Pad Design and a $9,020 corresponding budget amendment.
The City of Sun Prairie completed a conceptual design for the Wetmore Park splash pad in 2019. The city released a request for proposals (RFP) seeking a qualified consultant to design, provide all construction documents and cost estimates for Sun Prairie’s first splash pad, site work, mechanicals and gender-neutral changing stations. A staff memo stated the RFP included an alternate: design, bidding and construction-related services for shelter and restroom improvements. The plan is to design in 2020, bid late fall 2020, construction early 2021 with an opening in the 2021 season.
The memo said a team of three Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department staff members and one alder individually reviewed and rated the proposals. There were a total of five proposals, ranging between $23,871 and $64,450. Parkitecture + Planning, Inc. scored the highest overall. References were checked and came back with positive reviews.
The 2020 budget included $20,000 for this design, funded from the Park Fund. The base proposal from Parkitecture + Planning came in at $24,590. The alternate came in favorable at $4,500. The budget adjustment for $9,020 will come from the city’s park fund, where the splash pad money will also come from, according to District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie, who presented the report.
City labor items approved
Acting on recommendations from the Personnel Committee, alders approved Nonunion Personnel Manual updates, Job Reclassifications to the Nonunion Pay Plan, Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) Exemption Changes, and a Nonunion Longevity Adjustment.
As part of its recommendation, the Personnel Committee said the overall cost for the items (wages and benefits) is $7,288.61 for a full year, and backed implementing the changes effective July 1, 2020. The cost can be covered by 2020 budgeted funds available for “Economic Adjustments”.
