The Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) has a plan to pivot to more traditional, in-person instruction for some of Sun Prairie’s learners whose progress can’t be measured through distance learning.
But the progress of how that instructional time takes place remains in the hands of Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) and its guidelines about handling instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Support for students in Student Support Hubs will begin with those students who have Individualized Education Plans, or IEPs, and progress — with the stages of re-opening as set by PHMDC — all the way to allowing kindergarten students to return for instruction at Sun Prairie elementary schools.
The Sun Prairie School Board on Monday, Aug. 10 learned in painstaking detail about how each level of student — from 4K all the way through high school seniors — will receive instruction through distance learning with the possibility of pivoting to two-days-per-week or four-days-per-week instruction if guidance from PHMDC allows.
SPASD Assistant Superintendent for Teaching Learning & Equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte explained synchronous and asynchronous instruction will be delivered Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday by teachers in their classrooms, with Wednesday set aside for independent online learning activities for students and to allow staff to prepare, collaborate and communicate with staff, families and students.
Unlike what happened in the spring, staff will now need to provide more specificity in distance learning. Leonard-Witte said there will be more clarity of shared expectations as the district moves into the fall.
Leonard-Witte said she’s heard questions of all kinds about why staff will be in the schools — some wondered why not more time in the schools, some wondered why not less time for staff and some wondered why staff are in the schools at all.
The Sun Prairie Education Association (SPEA) Executive Team wrote in a letter to the board that it has “concerns for the physical and mental well-being of our staff.”
The SPEA wrote in the letter that it was not included in plans for the fall reopening of Sun Prairie schools. “Educator voice is needed in order to identify solutions that will equitably serve our students, families and staff,” the letter reads. “We believe in Sun Prairie teachers and schools, and know that with adaptability and collaboration we can provide high quality distance learning.”
The letter called on the school board to give “teachers the chance to serve our students and families” by including the union in the process.
Flexibility was also among the comments made by Marsha Heuer, SPHS teacher who asked the board to “show more trust for its teachers and build on that collaboration” by “creating a truly flexible option for everyone to succeed and stay healthy.”
Parent Joe Hopper wanted a different kind of flexibility: the ability for parents to choose what is best for their children.
“The data continues to show the risk of COVID-19 is very low for the general population, and even lower for school-aged children, yet SPASD is continuing down the path of damaging our children’s education and mental health out of a fear-based decision instead of one based upon facts, data and science,” wrote Hopper in an email to the board. Hopper is the father of a 5-year-old Token Springs kindergarten student (read all comments with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Leonard-Witte reminded the board and viewers of the meeting on KSUN that parent surveys asked for more synchronous learning, and she said the best way to ensure that staff has the tools to do the job is to deliver instruction from school facilities. Also, there is a need for students and staff to adhere to a schedule to avoid multiple Zoom meetings involving students being scheduled at the same time.
Student Support Hubs will involve a small number of students who may not be able to show their work progress through distance learning. Those students will come to their school to receive those services in-person.
Staff, student flexibility
The district wants to be able to pivot to in-person instruction when PHMDC guidance allows it, Leonard-Witte said, and having staff on site means only having to arrange for daycare for two days or one day, depending on whether the decision is made to return two days per week or four days per week.
“We want consistent routines for our students — some consistency and structure,” Leonard-Witte said.
Starting the school year on Sept. 8 allows staff to completely train with technology, attendance and other instructional tools to be used from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Leonard-Witte explained the hours were chosen to as closely approximate the school day in the event of the return to in-person instruction, and to connect with the SPASD’s YMCA Daycare partnership.
The 8 a.m.-1 p.m. day allows time for parents to communicate with teachers and for students to communicate with teachers in the event they need extra help during the school day.
As previously outlined, instruction will include:
• Synchronous instruction by Zoom
• Attendance will be taken daily
• Grades will be assigned
• Daily schedule by level (4K, 5K-5, 6-7 and 8-12).
• Phased plan for Student Support Hubs.
Depending on the level of student, instructional days will look different. High school students, for example, will have four classes per quarter instead of eight in spring, according to SPHS Principal Keith Nerby. He said students found it too difficult to manage eight classes online.
SPASD Director of Digital Media Innovation and Strategy Curt Mould outlined what the SPASD Teaching Learning and Equity (TLE) Team will need to develop before classes begin Sept. 8:
• Specific details on attendance taking;
• Small group instruction at secondary level for courses leading to certification/licensure
• Team planning time at SPASD buildings to develop essential standards and assessments for the first quarter during Welcome Back Days and Wednesdays
• Site specific professional development planning for the use of distance learning tools; and
• Assessments for learning.
SPASD Director of Facilities and Grounds Kevin Sukow described some of the processes associated with deep cleaning, including the distribution of information sheets about face coverings and personal protective equipment (PPE), heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) management, a cleaning and disinfection plan, shared restroom information and a school-based infection mitigation and response playbook.
SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron pointed out the district led the state with its response to the pandemic when classes were forced to shut down March 15. He said with the patience of the public, assistance from a talented staff and administrative team, the SPASD will continue to be a leader in instructional delivery. That is, until guidance from the state and PHMDC allows a possible return to in-person instructional delivery.
