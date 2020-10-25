Poll workers in SPHS Fieldhouse on Aug. 11 election
Buy Now

Sun Prairie poll workers had ample space available in the SPHS Fieldhouse to count and stack absentee ballots both mailed and cast in person for the Aug. 11 primary. The council voted on Aug. 18 for a third time to consolidate city polling locations into one for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Sun Prairie City Clerk Elena Hilby consistently praises the performance of Sun Prairie’s poll workers.

 Chris Mertes/File

Am I eligible to be a poll worker?

If you’re 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, and can read and write fluently in English, you are eligible. You can’t be a poll worker if you’re a candidate for a position being voted on at your polling place. Keep in mind, you must be an elector in the county of the polling place where you work. Training differs by municipality.

Can I become a poll worker if I’m under 18?

If you are 16 years or 17 years old, enrolled in school and have at least a 3.0 GPA, you can be a poll worker. You just need your guardian’s signature.

Are workers paid?

Yes, most municipalities in Wisconsin pay their poll workers.

What do poll workers do?

A variety of tasks, some of which are different in a pandemic. Workers could be in charge of sanitizing voting stations, enforcing social distancing, help tabulate ballots, or help check in or register voters.

How do I sign up?

Contact your local municipal clerk. A list of clerks can be found at https://elections.wi.gov/clerks/directory

--Wisconsin Watch

Tags

Load comments