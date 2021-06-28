The City of Sun Prairie received a grant from a controversial national group that gave money to other Wisconsin municipalities for their elections, but the city spent the money on 2020 election-related costs despite a city policy that does not govern how such donations can be spent.
At least one alder, and possibly more, had no knowledge the city received any donations for election-related costs.
Sun Prairie’s expenditure was the sixth largest in the 2020 election cycle and came from a group called The Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL). Grants the group distributed prior to the 2020 Election caused a great deal of controversy, in both Wisconsin and the country at large, according to the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which summarized its findings in a report entitled “FINGER ON THE SCALE: Examining Private Funding of Elections in Wisconsin.”
WILL — a nonprofit, Milwaukee-based conservative law firm that promotes free markets, individual liberty, and a civil society — completed open records requests to more than 200 Wisconsin municipalities, and the group’s report includes a comprehensive analysis of where grant funds were spent and whether CTCL fund distributions were equitable.
WILL found that 196 Wisconsin communities received a total $10.3 million in funding from CTCL. The grants ranged from a high of $3.4 million for the City of Milwaukee to $2,212 for the Town of Mountain in Oconto County.
WILL also found that large cities got the lion’s share of funding. The largest five cities in the state (Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, and Racine) received nearly 86% of all CTCL grant funds in Wisconsin.
City’s grant policy fails to apply to donations
According to Sun Prairie City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer, the Sun Prairie City Council approves grant applications after review by the city administrator. But the policy allows city administrator approval of grants less than $15,000 that are “consistent with the program goals of the city” with grants not meeting that criteria submitted to alders to approve as a city council.
The grant policy also requires grants not meeting that criteria to be submitted to the council after review by the city administrator, but scheduled within 10 days on a Committee of the Whole agenda, where it must also be approved.
“If approved,” the grant policy reads, “the requesting department is then authorized to proceed with the application. No action by the council is needed unless required by the grant application.”
The policy also allows for city administrator review and action if there is not sufficient time to obtain approval from the Committee of the Whole.
But the policy applies only to departments seeking grants from outside entities, and does not specify how grants given directly to the city are handled: “This policy shall not apply to donations for costs or programs included in the annual budget, or donations that supplement existing services with no required changes to how the city delivers those services.”
Because 2020 was a presidential election year, the City of Sun Prairie budgeted for the administration of both a presidential primary and a general presidential election.
What is CTCL?
According to the WILL report the CTCL is a foundation that, as of 2020, receives most of its funding from Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.
The organization uses data to increase voter turnout and improve election administration. According to their website, the nonprofit was founded in 2012 to “connect Americans with the information they need to become and remain civically engaged; and, ensure that our elections are more professional, inclusive and secure.”
According to WILL, in the summer of 2020 CTCL awarded $15 million in grants.
Then in September, CTCL received $250 million from Zuckerberg and Chan; and in October, another $100 million more.
According to CTCL, the second round of funding was to ensure that every eligible community that applied for a grant could receive one. Zuckerberg and Chan cited “inadequate public funds and a global pandemic” as their reasons for “doubling down on [their] commitment to ensuring that every qualified jurisdiction has the resources it needs to allow every eligible citizen to vote safely and have their vote counted.”
“But whatever the reason,” the WILL report reads, “this is an astounding amount of money. In fact, $350 million is quite close to the $425 million that the federal government designated to states in FY2020 budget for election security.”
In CTCL’s responses to the cities awarding the grants, CTCL stipulates, among other things, that the municipalities must hold to the “Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan” or “CTCL may discontinue, modify, withhold part of, or ask for the return of all or part of the grant funds.”
Stories about a concerning amount of control exercised by CTCL have emerged in Milwaukee, where CTCL assisted in the ballot curing process—where clerks attempt to get missing information on a ballot filled in, either on their own or by contacting the voter. In Green Bay, CTCL officials were given keys and access to absentee ballots. The process was so frustrating that assistants to the clerk threatened to leave, according to WILL’s findings.
Among other findings, WILL stated that 5.2% of funding was spent on Non-Voter Education — the category that includes outreach to local residents, and could include funding events such as the “Democracy in the Park” event in Madison, where more than 17,000 voters turned in their absentee ballot at parks around the city. Sun Prairie held a similar event where attendees at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market were able to obtain and cast absentee ballots at a city-run booth located in Cannery Square.
WILL found that “only 16 municipalities that received CTCL grants reported spending money on NVE, and the bulk of that money was spent in left-leaning municipalities that voted 71.5% for Joe Biden relative to about 49.4% statewide.” Sun Prairie was one of the 16 municipalities.
City responses
The WILL report published June 9 generated a Sun Prairie Star information request from alders and city administration about the CTCL donation the city received. The Sun Prairie Star also received a copy of the city’s grant policy (read the policy with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Alders deferred to Oppenheimer to allow him to respond.
An analysis of the list of municipalities shows Sun Prairie spent the sixth most money in the state on NVE at $1,368, just behind Marathon County, which spent $2,500. Milwaukee and Green Bay — #1 and #2 on the CTCL benefactor list — spent $260,622 and $167,849 respectively on NVE.
At least one alder (who gave a response on deep background only during comments about another matter) admitted no knowledge of the CTCL grant or what the city did with the funding.
“The grant was specifically designed to be non-partisan and only used to defray additional costs to facilitate free and fair elections,” Oppenheimer replied in an email to a question about the city-accepted donations for its 2020 elections.
“The funds were used for the purchase of barricades, rental of a tent, printing and mailing costs, wages for election officials, and the purchase of a tabulator,” Oppenheimer wrote in response to a question about where the grant dollars were spent.
When asked if the city council plans to take a position on state legislation being proposed that would distribute election donations through the Wisconsin Elections Commission equitably around the state, Oppenheimer replied, “The city has not taken a position on this matter. The city council reserves the right to do so in the future.”