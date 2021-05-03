Five of seven shows entered by 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio in the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Awards received a first, second or third place, according to Sun Prairie Media Center Executive Director Jeff Robbins.
The awards were announced over the weekend. WLSP 103.5 FM The Sun entries took place in the LargeMarket Radio Music Format group.
Dan Presser’s “Sun Prairie In Focus” won first place for Best Newscast.
The Sun received a second place award in the “Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community” with public service announcements from Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff and Healing Hearts Family Counseling.
Bill Baker received third place for Best Morning Radio Show, Mark Gonwa also captured a third place award for Best Radio Show (Song Archaeology) and “Homeroom with Brad Saron” took a third place award for “Best Specialty Programming.” Todd Milewski co-hosts show with Saron.
Three Madison TV stations — WMTV, WISC and WKOW — won awards in the competition, including WKOW for Medium Market Station of the Year for 2020 and WMTV for Best Medium Market News Operation of the Year 2020.
Read the complete list of winners with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com.
