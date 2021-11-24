A moment of silence will be observed during the Dec. 4 Sun Prairie Fire and Lights parade to honor the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade incident. Six people died and more than 60 were injured when an SUV plowed through the Nov. 21 Waukesha parade route at high speed. Darrell E. Brooks, 39, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
Residents attending the Dec. 4 Sun Prairie Fire and Lights Parade can write messages of support to the Waukesha community where six people were killed last week by a man who allegedly drove through the parade route.
The tragedy comes as communities across Wisconsin are bringing back in-person holiday events after last year’s events were canceled or held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials said they decided to move forward with the Sun Prairie parade and use it to honor those who died in the Waukesha incident with a moment of silence during the event.
Message boards will be set up at the Sun Prairie parade for people to write messages of support, according to Jake King, Sun Prairie Communications and Diversity Strategist.
Six people died and more than 60 were injured when an SUV plowed through the Nov. 21 Waukesha parade route at high speed. Darrell E. Brooks, 39, has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Brooks is expected to face an additional charge after a 8-year-old boy died from his injuries.
The Sun Prairie Police Department, Sun Prairie Fire and Sun Prairie EMS and the Public Works Department are monitoring local, state and worldwide incidents, King said, as they plan for the city event.
“We are absolutely taking what happened in Waukesha into consideration as we continue to finalize our Emergency Action Plan for the 2021 Fire and Lights Parade,” King said. “Our planning includes preparing for hazards such as natural, hostile or technological events.”
The COVID-19 virus curtailed last year’s events with the holiday tree lighting going virtual and a holiday lights drive-thru display set up in Angell Park.