District 19 Dane County Supervisor candidate Tim Rockwell recently sat down to do a question-and-answer session about issues surrounding the District 19 campaign.
Born in Fitchburg, Rockwell attended High Point Elementary, attended high school in Verona for a couple of years and graduated from Abundant Life in Madison. His wife, also a lifelong Dane County resident, and Rockwell were high school sweethearts who chose Sun Prairie to move to six years ago and now reside in the Stonebridge Estates neighborhood.
They have both founded a Dane County chapter of a non-profit called Celebrate Recovery that helps people struggling with substance abuse and mental health-related issues.
Rockwell and his wife have one son.
A former executive at Imperial Blades, Rockwell now works as vice president of a biotech firm called American Extractions which has some proprietary technology surrounding plant-based extraction.
Rockwell answered the following county-related questions:
Question (Mertes): Why should voters elect you versus your opponent?
Answer (Rockwell): I think I am positioned to represent the interests of all members of District 19 and Sun Prairie. And, like I said, I think this last year has proven how important local government is and healthy government is representative government.
And I have knocked on a lot of doors already, I’ve made a lot of phone calls and I’m doing the hard work personally to hear from the members of the community to understand what’s important to them. And I believe that I’m the best option to represent their voices on the county board because I’m going in building a platform based on their needs and what they believe is important. And that’s, if elected, how I would help govern on the county board is to represent Sun Prairie.
Q: The Dane County Board recently asked for the public’s reaction to virtual meetings, should the county board go back to in-person meetings with average weekly case counts from COVID 19 now dropping in Dane County?Why or why not?
A: That’s a great question. It’s really interesting. On one hand, I think we’ve all learned the efficiency that virtual meetings have brought to our lives. I mean, I traveled a lot for work and during the course of the pandemic didn’t as much, and we were still able to be extremely efficient and grow and hit our goals and meet with customers.
That said, this is a role where you’re working with people and I don’t think there’s a replacement for looking someone in the eye up close to them, shaking their hand, or fist pounding or elbow bump, whatever folks are comfortable with.
I don’t think that there’s a replacement for that. And so, as it’s safe and as we continue to watch the data and follow the science, if it remains to be safe and cases continue to drop, and there’s a comfort level. Again, I don’t think there,s a replacement for that in-person face-to-face, eye-to-eye type gatherings.
Q: If elected, how would you work with the county board to improve the climate for small businesses?
A: This is an issue that would be incredibly important to me. And I’m excited to learn more about what issues come up on the county board and how they do can and will impact small business. Small business is the engine of our economy. It’s the engine of our communities. It’s really, really important to me personally, of course, but also to the community.
And so I would look forward to learning how we can support small businesses — they’re the job creators. They’re the ones, when I talk about Sun Prairie and Dane County remaining the best place to live, work and thrive, that’s done on the back of small businesses.
And so whatever we can do to support them, to help fuel them to understand their needs. I think what small business owners expect — because it’s what they have to do on a daily basis — is for people to listen to them as an executive in a small business.
My job number one is to listen to stakeholders on any issue . . . and then after we’ve listened, develop a plan and small business owners understand this process. You have to first listen, then you develop a plan and then you have to execute.
You have to execute efficiently, you have to execute effectively and get the job done. And so I believe that model of listening, developing a plan and then executing is something that small businesses will resonate with and appreciate, and small businesses understand and appreciate a candid conversation, direct communication.
And I think the truth comes out in thoughtful dialogue and sometimes in disagreements and discourse, that’s what democracy is about. And that’s the same thing that happens in a healthy, small business. And so, what would be important to them, which I would be able to offer with my executive experience.
And also my nonprofit management experience would be to listen, develop a plan and execute. And if we can do those on issues that would benefit small businesses, the county is going to be a much healthier place to live, work and thrive.
Q: The Dane County board is currently 37 members among the largest in the state and in the nation. Do you think the board needs to be reduced in size, remain the same or become larger and why?
A: What I learned that the board was 37 members — I didn’t — I was somewhat surprised by that. I didn’t know that. I’m a fan of representative government. And so I think the size is less of an issue and what’s more of an issue is that every member of the county is represented fairly and equally.
And if that means staying the same size, that’s great. If that means getting smaller, that’s great. If that means over time, we decide to add more. I’d have to learn more about that and hear those reasons and those positions. But to me, it’s about representative government, low, healthy, local government is representative government.
And so as long as every member of Dane County has a voice and their representative, their supervisor is hearing their voice and then representing that — that’s what I’m in favor of.
Contact Rockwell via email at timrockwellfordanecounty@gmail.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/timrockwellfordanecountyboard.
Rockwell will take on Kristen Morris in the July 13 special election for the seat left vacant by the resignation of Teran Peterson earlier this year. For more information about where you vote, log on to myvote.wi.gov.