Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) officers arrested a 46-year-old Madison man June 4 for his seventh offense of operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI) in connection with a two-vehicle crash.
Sgt. Jason Scott of the SPPD said at around 8:43 p.m., the SPPD received a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Stonehaven Drive.
Officers made contact with the vehicle and Isaac Tillman, age 46 of Madison, was identified as the driver of the vehicle.
Scott said Tillman was subsequently arrested for OWI - 7th Offense, a felony, and booked into the Dane County Jail for the felony OWI charge, operating after revocation, and a probation and parole hold.
Scott said the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.
