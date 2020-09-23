Teachers, parents and students are facing the virtual school year with many challenges. One of those challenges, maybe not so obvious is a student’s feeling of not fitting in or being picked on.
“Low self-esteem can make a student more vulnerable to bullying,” said Bev Davis, an anti-bullying expert, hospital chaplain and author set to speak this month during a Sun Prairie Rotary Club meeting.
When she talks to groups about the importance of believing in yourself, she’s speaking from the heart since she was bullied throughout childhood.
Once bullying starts it has a deep impact on families and communities “The acts of marginalizing people doesn’t just effect the person being hurt; it effects everyone in your life, as it did mine,” she said.
Her experiences have given her deep empathy for others. That ability to be helpful is an important element in her position as a hospital chaplain at Meriter Hospital.
“People may think that when you’re hurt with words it can’t be as bad as physically being injured, but the effects of words can actually hurt longer than sticks and stones,” said Davis. “I can still hear the taunting and see the spots on the playground where I was bullied.”
Davis holds a Masters of Divinity degree from McCormick Theological Seminary, Chicago and a Certified Dementia Practitioner (NCCDP).
She will be speaking to the Sun Prairie Rotary Club on Sept. 29 via a Zoom meeting about the life-long effects of bullying. All are welcome to join the meeting.
Her personal experiences inspired to write her first book, Great Gray…a Book about Exceeding No Expectations when she was in Clinical Pastoral Education Residency at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
With many schools playgrounds closed due to COVID-19, Davis said there are still opportunities outside the classroom for kids to learn kindness and not be mean to each other
“If I had been bullied in the classroom before this pandemic closed my school, right now I’d be very anxious about what I would face when we return to the classroom,” she said. “I hope that any student who has been bullied will be able to share their feelings with their parents and that adults will listen, intently.”
Have a Plan: what a bullied person needs
Davis said as a chaplain, and someone who works and supports people in all walks of life, she recognizes the importance of having a plan to help kids feel good about themselves.
Here are four points Davis suggests for parents:
• Make a plan –then adjust it as necessary. The important part is having that plan in place.
• Give full attention to the person who is hurting --your child.
• Find a way to diffuse the pending situation by speaking with school administration, a social worker or teacher.
• Help your child feel it is safe to share their feelings. Then please, take them seriously.
“These points of advocacy are based on my hearing from people who could have been helped, if they were heard and felt safe to share their feelings and circumstances with someone who they could trust,” she said.
What do elephants have to do with self-esteem?
Davis also talks about anti-bullying through her three-book series starting with “Great Gray” an elephant who was born with a lopsided ear.
When she was completing her residency she had a dream which became her first book, Great Gray, Exceeding NO Expectations.
“I saw the idea for the books about the power of believing in yourself while dreaming, and then I had to put the words to pictures. The result is my children’s books series for all ages. In Great Gray, elephants in India stopped bullying Gray, the elephant who looked different than the rest of them when he saved their village. He became the local hero despite the fact one of his ears looked much different the other elephants,” she said.
Her recent book, Winging It—A Monarch Love Story, was written to help children and their parents help save endangered Monarch butterflies.
“Through these books, workshops, presentations and my personal story, I am trying to make a change,” she said.
Davis often speaks to grandparents and parents, as well as children---her books are stories that are meant to showcase the best in all of us no matter how different we may be.
She is often asked what it is about Gray that speaks to her. “I identify with Great Gray,” she said. “His experiences are my own. He is me.”
To learn more or to schedule a talk, contact Davis at bevdavisauthor.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.