The Bougie Building’s approval is halfway to completion, after alders on Aug. 18 referred the development proposal to the Public Works Committee but also approved a conditional use permit (CUP) to allow construction to proceed.
The three-story, 16,356 sq. ft. mixed-use building is expected to be located at 402 E. Main St. just across from the Sun Prairie Municipal Building. Glass Nickel Pizza will occupy the first floor that includes a community room and outdoor patio seating. The second and third floors will consist of 10 total residential units with approximately two efficiencies, seven 1-bedroom, and one 2-bedroom units.
The building will be located along the southerly portion of the site (closest to Main Street) with primary customer entrances off Main Street. Access to the upper floor residential units and onsite surface parking is provided to the rear of the building off Vine Street.
Permeable pavement will be used under the parking areas and patio seating for stormwater management. Additional parallel parking is proposed within the public right-of-way on Vine and Main Street with the stalls on Main being handicapped accessible.
During the Aug. 11 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting, city planning staff and developer Adam Bougie had a number of sticking points to reach agreement upon before the Aug. 18 council meeting.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann wrote in an Aug. 18 email to alders that Bougie has agreed to replace the exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) as originally proposed along the east façade of the building with fiber cement siding, bringing the building into substantial compliance with city planning staff conditions.
Semmann wrote that planning staff is still working out the exact planting schedule with Bougie but that he has submitted a revised landscaping plan that demonstrates substantial conformance with another condition of the adopting resolution.
Semmann said city planning staff was in disagreement with Bougie about allowing Glass Nickel to have three parallel parking stalls along the east side of Vine Street.
Bougie told alders during the meeting that the COVID-19 pandemic has maximized the need to allow customer take-out order pick-ups, which the spaces will be used for as well as short deliveries.
“I guess my feeling on it is I’m more than happy to have more conversation to move those a little more north,” Bougie said.
City Director of Public Services/City Engineer Adam Schleicher said that could be looked at, but should probably be referred to the Public Works Committee for further study. He said motorists waiting to use the take-out stalls could be in the Vine Street traffic lane and potentially lead to a traffic bottleneck there.
Schleicher pointed out Vine Street is just 29 feet from back-of-curb to back-of-curb, and parking is currently restricted only on the west side of that street. Allowing Bougie to add the three parking spaces on the east side of the street will require an ordinance amendment that the committee should also review.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker made a motion to approve the permit allowing the building, but referred the parking discussion to the Public Works Committee for further study and a final recommendation back to the council.
Alders approved it on a 7-0 vote, with one alder absent.
TIF 14 delay
In a related item, Semmann also told alders in an email shared with the Sun Prairie Star that the consideration of Tax Increment Finance (TID) District 14 — which the Bougie Building is part of — would be delayed until the council’s Sept. 1 meeting.
He said the resolution approving the Project Plan and establishing the boundaries for and the creation of Tax Incremental District No. 14 will be moved to the Sept. 1 council agenda.
“Per state statute, at least 14 days must elapse from the public hearing for this item before the council can take action,” Semmann wrote. “Therefore, the agenda is being updated to reflect this change.”
Prairie Lakes easement OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, the council authorized acceptance of a public utility easement located across a portion of Lots 2-4, plat of Prairie Lakes South.
In a memo to the commission, Semmann wrote that FC Land, LLC — developers of Prairie Lakes — and Spectrum Communications requested the conveyance of a non-exclusive, public utility easement to the city for the purpose of placing communication lines to serve area businesses located on, or will locate on, three of the lots within the Prairie Lakes South plat. The 10-foot wide easement is located along the east side of three lots located between Cabela’s and the Hilton Garden Inn hotel (Lot 4 on is the site of Sugar River Pizza, currently under construction in Prairie Lakes).
Semmann explained that acceptance of a public easement, if not included with a plat or certified survey map, is needed by separate action of the Plan Commission and City Council per city ordinances. Acceptance of the easement won’t impact the ability of the property owner to access and develop the three lots, as the approved general development plan (GDP) already includes side and rear yard setbacks for structures outside of the easement area.
