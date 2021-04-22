Wisconsin had 3.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending April 18, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriclulture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Temperatures were slightly below normal to normal this week with overnight lows dipping below freezing in many areas. Northern Wisconsin received rain and some scattered snow early in the week while the weather in southern Wisconsin was mostly dry.
Wet and cold soil conditions were slow to improve, particularly in areas with heavy, clay soils. Small grains, potato and alfalfa planting continued. Spring tillage and manure applications proceeded where conditions allowed. Frosts prompted some concern for budding fruit trees but overwintered crops were reportedly still in good condition.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 15% short, 70% adequate and 14% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 13% short, 73% adequate and 13% surplus.
Some farmers in southern Wisconsin are beginning to plant corn, with 1% reported planted.
Oats are reported as 29% planted, 5 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the 5-year average. Eight percent of oats are emerged, 7 days ahead of last year, and 9 days ahead of the average.
Potatoes are 15% planted, 4 days ahead of last year, and 5 days ahead of the average.
Winter wheat condition was rated 84% good to excellent statewide, up 9 percentage points from last week.
Spring tillage was reported as 30% complete, 7 days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average.
Pasture condition was rated 62% good to excellent, 4 percentage points above last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.