Sun Prairie Parks Friends (SPPF) Inc. recently announced it has raised the funds as part of an agreement with the City of Sun Prairie to construct an expansion of the pickleball courts at Wyndham Hills Park.
SPPF needed to raise $60,000 in matching funds to allow for construction of the expansion.
"We are excited to announce that we not only raised the $60,000 for the four court expansion, but as of today have raised $76,000," remarked Jonathan Stevens, SPPF president, in a press release.
Representatives of SPPF and the Friends of Wyndham Hills Pickleball Community are working with the City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to add other improvements beyond the construction of the four additional courts.
The additional improvements include a courtyard with picnic tables, benches, and shade structures to allow for gatherings during events. Other improvements that the city may also be able to add to the project are lighting and a solar charging station.
SPPF cannot express how thankful they are for the generous donations and support that has been received from the area businesses and pickleball community. The SPPF thanks those who bought a t-shirt or an item on the on-line auction, made a monetary donations, or just helped spread the word about this community effort, we are deeply appreciative of your help and support.
The anticipated schedule for the expansion project is to complete plans and receive final city approval between now and December.
Following approval, the city will bid the project, select a construction contractor, and the contractor will construct the project.
The current plan is to break ground in March and complete the project in late May or early June in time for use in the summer of 2022.
SPPF is continuing to take donations through Nov. 30 to fund the additional work of the courtyard and other supporting improvements. Please go to the Sun Prairie Parks Friends website for information on the different levels of donations.
SPPF was formed to support the City of Sun Prairie Park system through volunteering, financial contributions, advocacy, and collaboration in December 2020. SPPF also assists in the preservation and improvement of recreational opportunities, land, ecosystems, structures, and equipment within City of Sun Prairie parks.
SPPF supports and cares for city parks by assisting with park planning and development, capital project support, programming and events, fundraising, assisting with grant acquisition, and with the purchase of equipment and supplies for all parks in the city.
To support its mission, SPPF has also assisted the City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department with park maintenance and improvements.
The SPPF's next event is a community playground build in cooperation with the city scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1 to help construct a new playground to make this project possible. Please sign up on SPPF website for a morning, afternoon or day shift for this project.
More information is available at www.parksfriends.org.